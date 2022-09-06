Here is the latest food recall of a product that was putting our health at risk. We practically always used it.

Read on which is the inevitable product in our kitchens and which has now been withdrawn for food risk.

Food alert, the call from the Ministry is triggered

The law requires that 14 allergens (gluten, nuts, shellfish …) are marked in the list of ingredients of a product so that consumers can easily identify them.

However, sometimes this is not respected, causing contamination and putting consumers who are allergic or sensitive to those ingredients at risk.

Sometimes the standard is not met due to several factors, including the fact that the product is contaminatedhas errors in handling or packaging, which cause the presence of an undeclared allergen in a particular product.

In this case, the report will be made public, consumers will have to return or discard the product and supermarkets will have to withdraw it directly from sale to the public.

Institutions promptly notify of these reports, to inform consumers who are sensitive or allergic to these ingredients that they should avoid consuming the products covered by the report. For other consumers, the consumption of these products does not involve any risk.

The possible symptoms of a food allergy or intolerance can be very varied and can be combined with each other: from hives or swelling of the lips, to sneezing, nasal itching, respiratory distress and even vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Its severity also varies by the type of food and the degree of affection of each person.

In the list of ingredients 14 allergens should be highlighted, the most common in the European population, which are cereals containing gluten (wheat, rye, barley and oats), eggs, milk, crustaceans, molluscs, fish, peanuts, nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts …), lupins, sesame seeds, soybeans, celery, mustard and sulfur anhydrides and sulphites.

Here we reveal what is the product recently withdrawn by the Ministry of Health

New food appeal, it is a beloved product: many keep it in the kitchen

Not everyone knows this, but recently the Ministry of Health he found himself forced to withdraw a very consumed product in Italy.

The food in question is sold by the LIDL food chain and was withdrawn due to the risk of the presence of allergens, on 2 September 2022.

We are talking about the empty 250 gram cannoli packs of the Italiamo brand. Here is the photo of the official recall of the Ministry:

In particular, they would be found traces dangerous for milk allergy sufferers. All those who have purchased the packs are invited to return to LIDL for a refund.