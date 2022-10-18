If you suffer from high blood pressure you have to be careful of many factors, among these there is also the cold of the winter season which is dangerous: here is what to do to overcome the most critical phases.

It is essential to check blood pressure. This is the force exerted against the artery walls as the heart pumps blood through the body. Hypertension is the term used to describe high blood pressure. If left untreated, this can create several health problems. These include heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, eye problems, and other health problems.

Who suffers from high pressure he is certainly aware that there are several factors that can affect blood pressure. Among these we find the amount of water and salt you have in your body, the so-called water retention. Then it affects the state of the kidneys, nervous system or blood vessels. As well as hormone levels. The pressure is likely to increase as you get older. This is because blood vessels become stiffer with age.

Not everyone knows that a bad ally for those who have the pathology of hypertension is the cold. This is because the pressure tends to rise behind the effect of vasoconstriction. Simply put, the vessels tend to narrow and therefore the blood has little room to flow. A natural reaction to try to keep the body stable and constant. In practice it is a defense mechanism against low temperatures.

High blood pressure for the cold: the natural remedies to be adopted

For all those who suffer from hypertension and the pressure tends to rise when the climate is colder, they should know that there are natural remedies which have health benefits. First of all, it is good to point out that anyone suffering from cardiovascular problems must necessarily cover up. So it is always wise to wear warm clothing.

The second tip is to turn to one specialist of the sector to look for remedies and stay more controlled. For example, a doctor might suggest a patient to lose weight, in case you are faced with a person who is overweight. Might suggest doing a physical exercise which helps against high blood pressureas well as advise of eat healthy and contact a nutritionist.

These are all small steps that a person suffering from hypertension must take. Also because an incorrect lifestyle leads in itself to an increase in values. In some cases, however, it is normal that drug therapy is required. Where in this circumstance your doctor comes into play. What remains unchanged though is to adopt one balanced lifestyle.

What is certain is that healthy eating is a good starting point for everyone. Both for those who suffer from hypertension and also for those who want to prevent the disease. So it is appropriate limit the salt, not only in the winter season, but always. Precisely for this reason it is important to cook almost completely tasteless foods. Also because all foods have sodium.

All the information that is written in this article is taken from recognized and specialized magazines. Therefore, they do not want to replace a medical opinion. In the event of symptoms, it is advisable to promptly contact your doctor. The advice is always to be followed by a specialist.