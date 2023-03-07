Fedez he returned to social media with a video in which he explained the reason for his absence, which lasted for about a month. No crisis with his wife but, it seems, the cause is to be found in the side effects of a antidepressant which the rapper would start taking in January and which would change his character. And when he decided to interrupt the treatment due to the unwanted effects, he was the victim of the rebound effect because the exit took place without gradualness. A practice that psychiatrists condemn and argue should never be done.

“ Take care of your own mental health it means, first of all, not to do it yourself, but, as with any disease or disorder, to be followed by the appropriate specialist “, this is the premise of the president of the Italian Psychiatric Society (Sip), Emi Bondi, on Fedez’s video. On the abrupt interruption of psychotropic drugs, which the rapper himself underlined is not an appropriate practice, the doctor explained that “ It is essential that you follow your doctor’s instructions, both when you should take them and when you should stop them. A abrupt interruption independently decided, is always to be avoided “.

For his part, the doctor “ must clearly communicate to the patient the risks of any side effects of the prescribed drug “. Obviously, Emi Bondi’s speech starts from Fedez’s video but expands, because she herself was keen to clarify that she did not know the specific case of Chiara Ferragni’s husband, “ nor how it was followed in therapy but it is important to reiterate that, as with any disease, even for those involving mental health, there are pharmacological or psychotherapeutic treatments and they must be guided by the specialist, both in starting them and in interrupting them “.