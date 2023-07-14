It’s going to be so hot this weekend: heat record could be broken

Temperatures of well over 40 degrees Celsius are expected in large parts of Greece on Friday and Saturday. As the Meteorological Office announced, values ​​​​of up to 44 degrees are expected, especially in central Greece. As early as Friday night, temperatures remained above 30 degrees – particularly exhausting for the human body, since it is difficult to recover at such temperatures, as Greek doctors said on state radio.

Doctors advise drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks. You should also stay outdoors as little as possible. In order to protect staff and visitors, some archaeological sites in Greece are even to be closed for several hours on Friday. Public servants are required to work from home. In addition, the Ministry of Labor ordered that the employees of delivery services such as pizza services may only start work after 5 p.m.

The heat wave is expected to continue with small fluctuations in the coming days. North winds will also set in from Sunday. Because of the extreme drought, the risk of forest fires will then be high, the civil defense announced. According to the meteorologists, a drop in temperatures to around 35 degrees, which is normal for the season, is initially “not in sight”.

Record heat in Europe

A hot weekend is ahead of people in southern Europe. In many places, the temperatures rise to over 40 degrees – a strenuous situation for people, animals and nature. According to the European space agency Esa, the highest temperatures ever measured in Europe could even be reached at the weekend. Esa assumes temperatures of up to 48 degrees in Sicily. So far, the European record is 48.8 degrees, which was reached in August 2021 in Floridia in the Sicily region. The overview of the affected countries from West to East:

In Spain, the second official heat wave of this summer initially subsided on Thursday. The Aemet weather service only issued the highest red alert for the south of Gran Canaria. On the mainland, however, it should remain very hot, especially in parts of Andalusia with temperatures of up to 40 degrees. The heat wave had previously hit people in many regions of Spain badly. The highest temperatures were measured at just under 45 degrees in Andalusia and Murcia. But also on Mallorca the mercury column temporarily exceeded the 40 degree mark.

Blame Cerberus

Italy has been suffering from the heat for days. Because of “Cerbero” – the multi-headed hellhound from Greek mythology – the 40-degree mark was cracked on Wednesday in Sardinia and in the Apulia region, among other places. For several cities, the Ministry of Health declared the highest red alert for heat. And relaxation is not in sight: “Caronte” is to follow “Cerbero” with even higher temperatures. The high pressure area is expected to reach its maximum heat early next week – with temperatures of over 40 degrees in Rome, Florence and Bologna, for example. In parts of Sardinia there are even up to 47 degrees, in Sicily according to Esa 48 degrees.

In Bulgaria it is the first heat wave of the year: on Thursday, the authorities announced the second highest warning level, Orange – the hottest day since the beginning of the year. There are maximum temperatures of up to 41 degrees in Plovdiv and in Russe on the Danube. According to meteorologists, the heat wave should have the country firmly under control for around ten days. It remains more pleasant with around 32 degrees on the Black Sea coast.

In Turkey, too, the weather service warns of intense heat for the weekend. In the west of the country, the temperatures in the coming days will be up to ten degrees above the usual temperature for the season, in other parts of the country up to six degrees above normal. In the holiday region of Antalya, temperatures of up to 42 degrees are expected at the weekend. Temperatures of up to 40 degrees can also be reached in the regions of south-eastern Turkey that were destroyed by the earthquake in February. This is particularly bitter for the people there: many of them still live in emergency shelters.

What experts say: Doctors recommend avoiding the midday heat outdoors and preferably having a siesta. Loose, light clothing is just as important as drinking enough water. Alcohol, on the other hand, does not go well with the heat – it therefore has a stronger effect at high temperatures and puts additional strain on the circulatory system.

Only recently, a global heat record was surpassed: According to the US platform “Climate Reanalyzer”, the average global temperature was above the previous record value of 2016 for a week from July 3rd – making it the hottest week since records began.

The high temperatures are also increasingly reflected in the number of deaths: In the summer of 2022 there were more than 60,000 heat-related deaths in Europe, as a research team reported in the journal “Nature Medicine” on Monday. With 8,173 deaths, Germany had the third highest number of heat victims, after Italy (1,010 deaths) and Spain (11,324 deaths).