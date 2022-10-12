Nancy Morel now she has resigned herself, at least from an aesthetic point of view. No medico he can tell you the reason for those ugly ones bruises sprouting on her face and body. Seven years after the first outburst, she has now accepted her condition. The case, however, remains the subject of study. “My whole skin is inflamed with what appear to be rashes and bruises. It seems like hundreds of needles are constantly going in and out, it’s very painful, ”she said.

Nancy’s Tale

The first time Nancy got rashes was in 2015. The girl, who was 12 at the time, was shopping with her mother Jackie. Her lips began to swell, as if she had stung her with a bug, so she was taken to the emergency room at Milton Keynes University Hospital. In that case, the doctors thought she might be having an allergic reaction to ibuprofen. But after countless tests, they weren’t able to determine the cause of those bruises.

The worst reaction was in 2021: a large red spot all over her face, which made her want to lock herself in the house. Today she Nancy is no longer ashamed and she has stopped wearing makeup to hide her blemishes. “The doctors and the hospital still don’t know what it is and the day before my 16th birthday I decided to stop trying new treatments because they were affecting my daily life,” she told The Independent.

Paracetamol for pain

Doctors thought it might be urticarial vasculitis, a rare disease in which blood vessels swell. Nancy has tried countless treatments and spent years searching for a diagnosis, but all efforts have been in vain. “There were times when I couldn’t go to school. Luckily no bully has ever targeted me, but they were all nice to me, ”says the 19-year-old again. Not knowing what she is dealing with, she can only use acetaminophen, which relieves her pain.

More inclusive social media

His goal now is to raise awareness in the world of social media: «I hope to make them a more inclusive space for everyone, I would like to make it clear that appearing unique is a very special thing. I am beautiful even if I do not meet the prescribed beauty standards and I want to help others not to let their conditions define them », she concluded.

Last updated: Wednesday 12 October 2022, 11:27



