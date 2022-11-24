Home Health It’s never too late, love comes even at 70
Health

It’s never too late for love. The symptoms of falling in love are the same at all ages: as told by the film “Astolfo” by Gianni Di Gregoriostarring the same director and Stephanie Sandrelli, heartbeat, exaltation, insomnia, inappetence, the idealization of the loved one, the most ecstatic joy alternating with despair and the blackest discouragement do not appear only at fifteen but can return at any moment of life , even at seventy; indeed, it is perhaps in the more advanced stages of life that one can appreciate love with more wisdom and depth.

SALUTE

