It’s never too late to get going. Even if you’ve led a largely sedentary lifestyle, starting aphysical activity, performed correctly, can only bring health benefits. «Not by chance- he underlines Gianfranco Beltrami – professor of motor sciences at the University of Parma and vice president of the Italian sports medicine federation – the characteristics that unite the longest-lived populations on the planet and with the highest number of centenarians are proper nutrition together with a very active lifestyle, with the practice of physical activity until old age. After all, there are many studies that certify how much physical activity is good for you, even as you get older. A study by the American Heart Association found that for those over the age of 70, walking an extra 500 steps a day (roughly 400 meters) was associated with a 14 percent lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Not only. It is now proven that physical activity keeps the brain young, slowing down cognitive decline. «The movement also acts by preventing the deposits of amyloid substance which causes Alzheimer’s in the elderly – underlines Beltrami – by increasing cerebral vascularisation, strengthening synaptic connections and favoring neurogenesis, ie the production of new nerve cells. To achieve this goal, the activity must be continuous and regular, at least three times a week, of at least moderate intensity and include both aerobic exercises and strength maintenance and development».

Physical activity like a drug: it must be dosed Physical activity works like a drug and just like a medicine if under dosed it doesn't work and if taken in excess it can give dangerous side effects. For this during training sessions one must not expose oneself to unnecessary overloads causing damage and trauma, especially for sedentary people who have never exercised. «It is therefore advisable to carry out a specialist sports doctor – suggests Beltrami – not only to evaluate the state of health and suitability for physical practice, but also to identify any contraindications to carrying out certain activities or exercises".

Combined strength and endurance training The evaluation of the efficiency of organs and systems are essential to correctly develop an activity program with both aerobic exercises (walking or cycling) to keep the cardiovascular and respiratory systems effective and with strengthening exercises for the development of strength, in this case for the benefit of muscles, bones, joints. Combining the two types of exercises allows you to obtain the maximum benefit. “Any problems encountered concerning themusculoskeletal system (such as back pain or arthrosis), very frequent in old age, will be able to better define the recommended workloads and condition the inclusion of some exercises, instead of others, in the muscle strengthening and toning program, which are very valid for counteracting the unfortunately inevitable loss of strength with aging» underlines the sports doctor.