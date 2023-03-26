Of Christine Brown

Physical activity brings benefits to the cardiovascular system, improves mood and balance and is suitable for any age. Movement also prevents the deposition of amyloid in the brain, one of the causes of Alzheimer’s

It’s never too late to get going. Even if you have made a largely sedentary lifestyle, start aphysical activity, performed correctly, can only bring health benefits. Not by chance- he underlines Gianfranco Beltrami – professor of motor sciences at the University of Parma and vice president of the Italian sports medicine federation – the characteristics that unite the longest-lived populations on the planet and with the highest number of centenarians are precisely a correct diet together with a very active lifestyle, with the practice of physical activity until late in life. After all, there are many studies that certify how much physical activity is good for you, even as you get older. A study from’American Heart Association found that for those over 70, walking an extra 500 steps a day (about 400 meters) was associated with a 14% lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Not only. it is now proven that physical activity keeps the brain young, slowing down cognitive decline. The movement also acts by preventing the deposits of amyloid substance which causes Alzheimer’s in the elderly – Beltrami underlines – by increasing cerebral vascularisation, strengthening synaptic connections and favoring neurogenesis, ie the production of new nerve cells. To achieve this aim, the activity must be continuous and regular, at least three times a week, of at least moderate intensity and include both aerobic exercises and exercises for maintaining and developing strength. See also Fanano. The Municipality buys the disco: "We will build the new gym"

Physical activity like a drug: it must be dosed Physical activity works like a drug and just like a medicine if under dosed it doesn’t work and if taken in excess it can give dangerous side effects. For this during training sessions one must not expose oneself to unnecessary overloads causing damage and trauma, especially for sedentary people who have never exercised. therefore recommendable to carry out one specialist sports doctor – suggests Beltrami – not only to assess the state of health and fitness for physical practice, but also to identify any contraindications to carrying out certain activities or exercises.

Combined strength and endurance training The evaluation of the efficiency of organs and systems are essential to correctly develop an activity program with both aerobic exercises (walking or cycling) to keep the cardiovascular and respiratory systems effective and with strengthening exercises for the development of strength, in this case for the benefit of muscles, bones, joints. Combining the two types of exercises allows you to obtain the maximum benefit. Any problems encountered with themusculoskeletal system (such as back pain or arthrosis), very frequent in old age, will be able to better define the recommended workloads and condition the inclusion of some exercises, instead of others, in the muscle strengthening and toning program, which are very valid for counteracting the unfortunately inevitable loss of strength with aging underlines the sports doctor.

The dosage of loads At the beginning of the activity the workloads will be light, with a specific duration, frequency, intensity with a particular focus on exercises that favor a correct postureandwith good articulation and a good balance (to avoid falls and fractures) just for those getting on in age. To get the maximum benefit, walking is not enough – explains Gianfranco Beltrami – but it is necessary to combine this type of activity (which is always very useful) with exercises to train all the other athletic qualities. Once the activity that will improve both the aerobic component (ie resistance to effort) and muscle strength has begun, it will be possible to gradually increase the intensity and loads of the exercise with both physical and psychological benefits. They will improve not only the strength, endurance, elasticity of the muscles, but at the same time there as well‘humorthe concentration and the memory: in other words you will feel “rejuvenated”. See also Causes of Depression. Smoking, overweight, infections: when inflammation is the trigger.