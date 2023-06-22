“It’s not against the person, but it had a mandate to transmit Christian values”

CesenaToday 21 June 2023

“The Church of Cesena-Sarsina is an open and welcoming house for everyone. Sorry and sad. With these feelings, the Diocese of Cesena-Sarsina intends to offer, in the complexity of the story, a clarification about what happened in a parish summer center. I am sorry for the suffering caused to those who have been directly involved and for that brought to the community. The media clamor with which opposing factions are fueling is saddening”: this is what the diocese of Cesena writes in a note, after the case of the 18-year-old gay educator removed from a summer camp. A case that the mayor Enzo Lattuca lapidary defined as “medieval”.

For the Diocese “the issue is very delicate and what happened does not concern a judgment on individuals or discrimination on rights. Precisely in these years and in these months the Church with the Synod yes

questions about how to reach out to people who feel excluded from the community due to their affectivity and sexuality. It is a question that remains open and on which the Church of

Cesena-Sarsina is on the way”.

On the specific fact, however, “re-proposed by today’s news, the Diocese specifies that no one has been prevented from organizing the summer camp. A different matter is the educational mandate called a

transmitting Christian values”. The role of educator was revoked from the young man, but not that of organizer and contact person, who instead was left as ‘half-disheartened’. And finally: “The Bishop’s willingness to meet people with respect for their life choices remains unaffected. The Church of Cesena-Sarsina is an open and welcoming house for everyone”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

