it’s not always possible! Read well in which case you can do this

Crushing tablets may seem like an easy way to take your medication, but it can actually pose health risks. Not all tablets can be crushed safely, and crushing them can affect their effectiveness and cause unwanted side effects.

Before deciding to crush the tablets, it is important to consult your doctor or pharmacist. Only they can determine whether it is possible to grind a specific tablet without affecting its effectiveness or causing harm to health. In any case, it is important to follow the instructions of your doctor or pharmacist regarding the dosage and method of administration of the drug.

Some tablets can be crushed without causing harm, such as chewable or effervescent tablets. However, even in these cases it is important to crush only the amount of tablets necessary for a single dose and to do it correctly, using a clean and disinfected ice crusher or mortar.

In general, some tablets cannot be crushed without affecting their effectiveness or causing damage to health. For example, extended-release tablets are designed to release the drug gradually into the body, and crushing them can cause too much drug release which can be dangerous to your health.

Also, some tablets may have a protective coating that ensures the drug is delivered to the right place in the gastrointestinal tract. If you grind these tablets, the protective coating may be damaged and the drug released uncontrollably, causing unwanted side effects.

READ ALSO: What are the medicines that absolutely must not be missing at home