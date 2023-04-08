Do your eyes keep closing during the day – even though everything outside is just coming to life again and it is light longer in the evening? It strikes again every year: spring fatigue. But why actually?

The nights are getting shorter, peonies are shooting up like rockets, and we? Would like to close our eyes and block out the whole spring awakening around us. The reason: We are tired – really!

Getting up only works to a limited extent and when we do manage to do it, we hang in front of the laptop like a wet sack. What’s the matter with us? In view of the long-awaited sun, we should be bursting with good spirits and thirst for action – actually. Instead, we clearly belong to the “back to hibernation” team.

Does spring fatigue really exist?

It’s not imaginary, we are actually often flabby in the spring. Spring fatigue is a confirmed phenomenon that mostly occurs at the beginning of the new season – whenever the first nice days are over.

It occurs mainly in latitudes where the different seasons are accompanied by strong changes in temperature and light. In other words, when it’s cold and dark early in winter and we can sit outside in T-shirts for ages in summer.

This is why the change from winter to spring makes you tired

Humans (like animals) are masters of adaptability. Our metabolism and hormones adapt to the climate. In winter, our body protects itself by reducing its temperature by a few tenths. Blood pressure rises and more of the sleep hormone melatonin is produced.

This is what happens in the body during spring fatigue

It all happens very slowly – the body has to settle down first. The problem: as soon as he has done exactly that, spring breaks out again.

For the body, this means a new adjustment. Metabolism and hormonal balance are totally out of balance. In addition, the melatonin only slowly decreases. Problems with dizziness and constant fatigue are often the result.