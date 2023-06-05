“It’s not easy to say goodbye”

NAPLES – It is the celebration of Naples which officially enjoys the scudetto expected for 33 years. The victory is on May 4th and after exactly one month there is the…

NAPLES – It’s the feast of Napoli who officially enjoys the scudetto expected for 33 years. The victory is on May 4th and after exactly one month there is the delivery of the Cup to the Italian champions. The 2-0 against Sampdoria is the appetizer of a night dedicated to the Azzurri. The award ceremony for the players opens the celebrations conducted by Stefano De Martino and broadcast live on Raidue. Fifty-three thousand people in the stadium, many in the city: piazza Plebiscito, piazza Mercato, piazza Giovanni Paolo II in Scampia and Forcella. Without forgetting 17 municipalities in the province. All connected ideally to enjoy the Scudetto. At 21 the ceremony organized by the League starts. It is Aurelio De Laurentiis who is the first to receive the medal. Then the catwalk of the Italian champions begins.

The party

The audience accompanies with thunderous applause. There are obviously special ‘welcomes’: the Kim Kim chorus greeted the Korean defender who seems to be in the farewell step for Manchester United’s pressing. The 50,000 called loudly for Simeone, Anguissa, Raspadori and of course the main architects of the Scudetto. Kvaratskhelia received the medal with the Georgian flag, then it was the turn of Victor Osimhen, wrapped in the colors of Nigeria. The penultimate is Luciano Spalletti who will no longer be the coach of Napoli: Lucio is moved and resumes the scene with his smartphone. ‘Mister, Mister’, the 53 thousand call him. It is Giovanni Di Lorenzo who kicks off the party: he raises the Cup and the tricolor fireworks show begins. It’s the night of the Italian champions.

The show: there is also Gigi D’Alessio

The show started at 21.30. James Senese’s sax solo playing O surdato ‘nnammurato’ gave the green light to the party. The introduction is by Stefano Di Martino, on stage with him is Alessandro Siani who obviously wanted to remember Diego Armando Maradona. “He taught us how to win”, said the actor and director who then played down on the lack of the open bus in the city: “If we win the Champions League – he explained – we should organize ourselves with the underground”. Then it was the turn of Tullio De Piscopo, Arisa, Silvio Orlando. At 10.16 pm it was Gigi D’Alessio’s turn who inflamed the 50 thousand.

Spalletti: «It’s not easy to say goodbye». And it opens up to a national team

Luciano Spalletti said goodbye, visibly moved: “I want to smell this emotion for as long as possible. It was wonderful, I will never forget it”. Obviously Lucio hasn’t changed his mind and is ready to say goodbye: “It certainly isn’t easy after nights like this. I’m also sorry to leave a strong team like this. Today I spoke to the players as if I were a father. I simply couldn’t give more. Next year will be strange, but at least I won’t have to think – he smiles – about training”. Spalletti also opened up to the hypothesis of the national team: “It could be a stimulating challenge from a professional point of view. You take off every now and then and you’re always lucid. We’ll see, it’s certainly an idea. Obviously I will never play for Napoli. I will always be part of of this city”.

The Italian champions in the center of the field enjoying the show broadcast by Raidue. They are the stars of the Scudetto celebration. Three hours of music and entertainment in the name of Naples with the most important artists of the city, starting with the presenter Stefano De Martino. With him Alessandro Siani who recalled Diego Armando Maradona: “He taught us to win, we were illiterate in this sense”. Gigi D’Alessio’s performance was the most applauded. The same goes for Nino D’Angelo too. His ‘Napoli’ has become the official anthem of the Azzurri. But the list was very long: Lina Sastri, Emma Marrone wanted to pay homage to Pino Daniele, Arisa but also Clementino, Luché, Franco Ricciardi and the actors Silvio Orlando and Massimiliano Gallo. Obviously the captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo also spoke: “We have experienced many important matches during this championship. I’m referring to the 5-1 against Juventus which was wonderful. Raising the Cup was an incredible emotion. I’ll take it inside.” A joke also for Luciano Spalletti who enjoyed his last hours as coach of Napoli. He will start his gap year shortly. Lucio limited himself to a “Thank you all. I want to thank this wonderful audience.” Then space for comedians Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and Peppe Iodice who interviewed Aurelio De Laurentiis at the end: “The future is very blue. Spalletti leaves us with an extraordinary team and therefore it couldn’t be otherwise”. Marisa Laurito concludes the show. Curtain.

Read the full article

on The Messenger