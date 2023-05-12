It’s not lactose! That’s why dairy products give you stomach pains

Are you one of those people who often get gas and stomach pains after a glass of Mich? This does not necessarily mean that you are lactose intolerant. You can find out what else could be behind it here.

The question of whether milk is healthy or not is very controversial. Although milk contains many healthy ingredients, many people are sensitive to it.

Many people experience abdominal pain, bloating and nausea when they eat dairy products. This is due to lactose intolerance, many think. This is not always true – it can also be due to another reason.

Lactose intolerance: So many people in Germany are affected

According to the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), around 15 percent of adult Germans are affected by lactose intolerance. This means that after consuming dairy products such as yoghurt, cheese, cream and of course milk itself, digestive tract problems arise.

Lactose intolerance often manifests itself in flatulence, abdominal pain or diarrhea. Lactose is the milk sugar in milk. This must be broken down by the body’s own enzyme lactase. When the body has too little lactase, indigestion occurs.

Anyone who suffers from flatulence and abdominal pain after consuming dairy products often suspects lactose intolerance. But that doesn’t have to be the case, because another substance in cow’s milk can also trigger the discomfort.

What else is in cow’s milk?

Cow’s milk consists mainly of water, proteins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals and vitamins. However, the exact composition varies depending on the breed, feeding, health and age of the cow and how the milk is processed. According to the consumer center NRW, UHT milk loses a small amount of vitamins.

Here is an approximate breakdown of the ingredients in cow’s milk:

Water: about 87 percent

Proteins: about 3.2 percent

Fats: about 3.8 percent

Carbohydrates: about 4.9%, mainly in the form of lactose (milk sugar)

Minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, chloride and magnesium

Vitamins, such as vitamin A, B vitamins and vitamin D

Danger: Milk from other animal species such as goats, sheep or buffalo can have different proportions and compositions.

Milk protein can cause abdominal pain

An intolerance can develop not only against lactose, but also against the milk proteins contained in milk. The main milk protein casein and the whey proteins ⍺-lactalbumin and β-lactoglobulin can trigger similar reactions.

Casein intolerance is a form of food intolerance that the body has trouble digesting. In people with casein intolerance, casein cannot be fully digested in the small intestine, which can lead to a range of symptoms.

The symptoms of casein intolerance are similar to those of lactose intolerance:

bloating and abdominal pain

diarrhea or constipation

nausea or vomiting

skin rashes or itching

Headaches, fatigue or joint pain can also occur. The severity of the symptoms varies depending on the person and the amount of casein that is consumed.

What is milk allergy?

Milk allergy is an immune system response to proteins in milk that are perceived as foreign and potentially dangerous. The immune system responds to these proteins by producing antibodies to fight them. The reaction can lead to a variety of symptoms.

Symptoms of milk allergy can appear within minutes or hours after consuming milk or dairy products and can include skin rashes, itching, nausea, and swelling of the airways. In the worst case, the latter can lead to anaphylactic shock.

A milk allergy is not the same as lactose intolerance. Milk allergy, like lactose intolerance, can also cause digestive problems, but it is an immune reaction to the proteins in milk.

However, adults rarely suffer from a milk allergy. Only about 0.1 to 0.5 percent of the population is allergic to milk. Infants and children under the age of three are affected more often. However, the allergy often disappears between the ages of three and five years.

Suspected milk allergy? see a doctor!

If you suspect you have a milk allergy, you should get tested. Skin tests, blood tests or provocation tests can be used to check whether it is actually an allergy.

Whether you have lactose intolerance, casein intolerance, or a milk allergy, the best way to avoid side effects is to avoid milk. It is best to switch to plant-based drinks such as oat milk or almond milk.