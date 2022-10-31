“Undoubtedly, with the evolution of the variants” of Covid and the protection conferred by vaccination on severe forms, the Covid-19 disease today is no longer that of 2020-2021. However, the pandemic is still ongoing and both the WHO and the ECDC invite all countries to be prepared and ready, given the imminent arrival of the Cerberus variant and the unpredictability of medium-long term scenarios “. This is the warning. by Nino Cartabellotta, Palermo, president of the Gimbe Foundation, while with today’s Council of Ministers the Meloni Government is preparing to launch the first measures for a new management of Covid.

And, on the day when the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and RSA expires, according to Cartabellotta, the mandatory requirement for personal protective equipment in healthcare settings should not be abolished, but, “on the contrary, it should be made permanent, regardless of the pandemic” of Covid “in progress, in order to better protect the most vulnerable people from respiratory infections of any kind”. More: the use of a mask, “as indicated by the international public health authorities – adds Cartabellotta – is recommended in all crowded and / or poorly ventilated indoor environments”.

According to Gimbe, wearing a mask in health facilities “is essential both to protect professionals and health workers – avoiding further decimating staff with sick leave – and above all to protect the health of patients, especially the elderly and frail”. Moreover, observes the Foundation, “the idea of ​​abolishing the national obligation and then legitimately reintroducing it at the regional or individual hospital and RSA level would generate disorientation for citizens, disputes with respect to the provisions adopted in individual health facilities and increase tensions with staff sanitary “.

Gimbe also bluntly rejects the “no-vax amnesties” which represent “an unscientific and diseducational amnesty”. At the examination of the Cdm scheduled for 1 pm there will in fact be an advance to tomorrow, November 1st, of the expiry of the Covid-19 vaccination obligation for those who practice the health profession and the consequent repeal of the sanctions for non-compliance with the obligation . An acceleration that the Foundation, expressing “assessments based on scientific evidence and common sense”, does not justify: “The potential impact in terms of public health would be modest – he observes – and because the measure is brought forward by only 2 months with respect to the deadline set “currently at 31 December,” both because it concerns a small number of professionals “.

While it is “very different – underlines the president Nino Cartabellotta – the impact in terms of public perception of this ‘amnesty’, and of the relationships with the vast majority of colleagues who have been vaccinated to protect the health of patients and their own, also in order to ensure continuity of service. Moreover, beyond an individual choice incompatible with the exercise of a health profession, these are people who have often sown public disinformation on vaccines, elevating themselves to ‘champions’ of the people no- vax, sometimes with obvious goals of individual political affirmation “.

If on the one hand the reintegration of health care workers not vaccinated against Covid “sends a profoundly unscientific message”, on the other for Gimbe “it should be remembered that at the local level provisions can be established to entrust no-vax professionals with reintegration activities other than clinical ones. assistance, without configuring demotion “.

As for the “stop to fines for no-vax over 50 who have not complied with the vaccination obligation, the proposal – not on the agenda of today’s CDM, but in any case circulated in recent days – is a suspension” of the sanctions “until June 30, 2023”. A “proposal that is irrelevant from a health point of view – comments Cartabellotta – but unscientific and highly diseducative, given that it extends the ‘culture of amnesty’ to provisions that aim to protect public health“.

As for the “proposal for a weekly publication” of the Covid-19 bulletin “it appears reasonable even taking into account the considerable daily variability in the transmission and publication of data. It is not clear whether the mandatory transmission to international organizations (WHO, Ecdc) will also take place on a regular basis. weekly “, but” in any case – underlines Cartbellotta – it is essential to maintain the daily updating of Covid data and the vaccination campaign, and to guarantee transparent access to researchers for independent analyzes and studies “.

“The slogan ‘discontinuity'”, reaffirmed several times by the Meloni government “is absolutely legitimate in a democratic republic, but it must also be used to improve everything that the previous government failed to do: from the more analytical collection of data on hospitalized patients to investments in aeration and ventilation systems in closed rooms; from the acceleration of coverage with vaccine boosters to the implementation of rigorous therapeutic protocols for people at risk “. “At the moment, however, the discontinuity seems to be reduced to a mere dismantling of the measures in place and a real ‘amnesty’, in the illusory attempt to consign the pandemic to oblivion, ignoring the recommendations of the international public health authorities”.

