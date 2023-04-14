Massimo Giletti’s “Non è l’Arena” program on La7 has been suspended by the publisher Urbano Cairo. However, he did not explain the reasons: «I cannot answer. However we made a statement and I have nothing to add. I just can’t tonight,” he told Fatto Quotidiano. Even the conductor did not want to say much, limiting himself to denying the rumors of a search by the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate. But the hypothesis of an accident on mafia stories continues to circulate in these hours. In particular, the focus is on Matteo Messina Denaro and Salvatore Baiardo. And it is the former ice cream man friend of the Graviano brothers who bursts into the scene. First with a video in which he announces a new book and his move to Mediaset. And then with an article from Domani in which it is said that it was his “scoop” that closed the show. Confirming that you have received regularly invoiced fees for appearances. While Repubblica speaks of 48 thousand euros partially “in black”.

Regularly invoiced fees

In fact, everything begins with the “prophecy” about Messina Denaro. Baiardo hypothesizes before his arrest that the Ultimo dei Corleonesi is ill. And that he is about to die. This is nothing new: the reports of the investigators had been dealing with the health of ‘U Siccu for some time. Assuming even serious illnesses, but not colon cancer. The prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio De Lucia responds to him (and others) speaking of “flat earthers of the Antimafia”. But the Florence prosecutors investigating the 1993 massacres listen to Giletti as a witness. And they also ask Baiardo to talk about his meeting with Paolo Berlusconi in Milan after the arrest of the Gravianos. While the very last of the Corleonesi denies him on his illness: «He will have guessed». Now, writes Domani, there is talk of his appearances on La7 again. And of the “regularly invoiced” fees, as confirmed by the production of the program.

The alleged investigation into the 48 thousand euros “in black”

La Repubblica, on the other hand, speaks of an investigation opened in Florence on the remuneration received from the program and on his statements. There is talk of at least 48 thousand euros and, writes the newspaper, a part of which is paid “in the black”. The question was addressed by Giletti yesterday, when the conductor said that “it is false that I paid Baiardo personally”, admitting – and explaining that it is a treatment reserved for everyone – the payment by the production for the guests. Certainly Freemantle, the production house of Non è l’Arena, paid Baiardo with a bank credit and invoice. Tomorrow he adds that Giletti would tell the prosecutors in Florence that Baiardo would show him photos of the meeting between Berlusconi, the Graviano brothers and General Delfino. The former ice cream man denies everything: “I was also searched but the judges found nothing”.

Searches and investigations (denials)

Yesterday Baiardo announced his new book and his arrival at Mediaset when the Giletti case had yet to break out. In a subsequent video, he says that on the suspension of the program he had “expected everything. Even Rai will not give him the contract ». The prosecutor’s office in Florence denies searches and investigations into “Non è l’Arena”. Marco Lillo explains on the fact that Giletti was heard by the Florence prosecutors twice. On December 19 and February 23 of this year. A few months ago his level of protection was raised. Next Monday’s episode should then have dealt with Antonio D’Alì, former undersecretary of Forza Italia. Definitively sentenced for mafia association. D’Alì belongs to a family that had the largest land property in Sicily in Castelvetrano. And among his campieri (i.e. those who organized the work of the peasants) first Francesco Messina Denaro and then his son Matteo took turns.

Marcello Dell’Utri

Il Fatto Quotidiano also claims that Giletti wanted to build other programs on the role of Marcello Dell’Utri. Even the historic manager of Berlusconi was convicted of mafia association. According to the journalist, the accusation hypothesis (still to be proven) relating to the 1993 massacres is a taboo on TV. Giletti wanted to break the ban. Also working on the appraisals on the first capitals of Fininvest. But Travaglio’s newspaper also gives space to other hypotheses on the closure of the program. The first is the dissatisfaction of advertisers with the share, combined with the costs of transmission. Auditel, however, certified an average between 4.8% and 5%: numbers which according to Giletti are not negative. Then there is the negotiation with Rai. Which would be intertwined with the one with Fabio Fazio. Who would move to Discovery, leaving free space for Giletti in the public TV schedule.

Advertisers, the transition to Rai, the anger of Cairo

La Stampa also starts from this hypothesis. And he claims that it was precisely the contacts with public television that sent Cairo into a rage. Who, knowing that from next year Giletti would return to Viale Mazzini, would have accelerated the transition by suspending the transmission. Like those presidents of football clubs who exempt coaches or put players out of the squad. A hypothesis that is hardly credible in the absence of other evidence. If only because in this way the publisher shoots himself in the foot. And he puts himself in a bad light both with the audience and with the other conductors.

