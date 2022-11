To be a non-verbal autistic, there’s one thing about you non-autistic people that you just can’t figure out. When you meet us, you become deeply sad, I would say really sad, because we autistic people can never be happy in life.

Let me tell you this is a giant imaginary disaster.

I’m glad to see you so sorry for me, I understand that this is affection for me, but as an autistic I live very well and sometimes I’m happy and sometimes not, exactly like you.