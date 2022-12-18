Stocks of flu medicines are running out and it’s only the beginning of the cold season. How will we cure ourselves?

Ibubrofen and aerosols are missing from pharmacies. The Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders launches the appeal.

L’Australian flu and Covid they are launching a double attack that is hard to parry. Despite vaccines and precautions, millions of Italians are in bed with fever, body aches, colds and sore throat. Who for one reason who for another, the cold season is just beginning and already chaos reigns. In fact, stocks of medicines are running out and this is nothing new. Already in October, Aifa communicated the lack of 3,000 medicines. Cause of the absence the increase of production costs of the active ingredients as well as the packaging material. For months, therefore, they have been difficult to find antidepressants, diuretics, neuroleptics and antiepileptics. We are talking about indispensable products for many people to whom they are now being added ibuprofen and aerosols. Demand increases, supply decreases and the Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders launches an appeal. The president claims to be in difficulty in the procurement of medicines to be supplied to the population.

Medicines for the flu, the availability is increasingly difficult

The Foifi asks for the delivery of the ordered packages already in spring and summer precisely in anticipation of an increase in demand. Requests from pharmacies, therefore, have been going on for a long time but the problem is that the production and packaging costs prevent their shipment.

The problem could be partially solved with the galenical, a preparation of drugs and medical remedies starting from chemicals and auxiliaries carefully prepared by pharmacists. They are handmade medicines, to put it simply, which were common practice before industrialization. Fofi has now resumed this procedure by creating, for example, an anti-inflammatory syrup for children. The assortment, however, is meager even for these galenic drugs.

Ibuprofen, which packs are missing

The distributors explained that ibuprofen lacks the packs of 800 and 600 or the reimbursed dosages. At the same time there is a shortage of Nurofen and aerosol medicines. The advice of pharmacists and doctors is of buy equivalent medicineswith the same active ingredient.

The main alternative for pain is the paracetamol, available over the counter and safe for most people except in cases of intolerance to some active ingredients. Before taking any medicine ever tried it is good consult your doctor and evaluate with him the most effective solution to manage the health problem.