We will soon be able to wear the innovative Smart Ring, a jewel designed to monitor women’s health.

The mechanism is similar to that of the already known ones smartwatchma much more innovative and with features designed for the female well-being.

The smart watches now I’m at reach of all and they offer convenient features. Initially conceived as tools for athletes, they have achieved a resounding success.

Indeed thanks to smartwatches we can keep our vital functions under control and therefore understand if we need a medical visit, or to improve the quality of rest. Naturally, By monitoring heart rate, blood pressure and other parameters, smartwatches are perfect for anyone who does physical activityamateur or professional.

Ma technology is going further and soon we will all be able to have more discreet, designer and naturally more precise wearables. We are in the field of wellness but also of telemedicine.

In fact we are moving more and more towards a whole new way to take care of ourselves. Together with the self-assessments, we will also have a broader, more innovative and efficient approach from the doctor and healthcare facilities.

In this context, an innovative wearable smart device is about to hit the market, a ring that is a jewel in all respects. But that offers incredible performance. Here’s how it works.

Evie, the Smart Ring is perfect for women’s health, here’s what it looks like and what it offers

The smartwatch, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, are useful tools and also beautiful to look at. However, some might consider them “bulky” and uncomfortable. Moreover, born as a support for sportsmen in the monitoring of some biological functions, but also for replace cell phone on certain occasions. In fact, smartwatches offer several features, such asnotification of incoming calls or messages or the ability to set reminders and alarms.

The latest technological discovery, on the other hand, is designed to monitor health and boasts innovative technology. Aesthetically, it looks like a ring with a simple design, and therefore easy to wear.

The company that is producing it, the Movano Health is about to apply for authorization from the FDA, and then begin to commercialize it on a large scale.

The product it is obviously designed to meet the needs of the female population. Evie, that’s the name of the device, will offer to women ultra-high-precision, almost medical-grade data. It will also be equipped with a dedicated App, through which it will be possible to manage and monitor the state of health.

What are the features of Evie

Just like a smartwatch, but even better, the wearer of the smart ring will be able to monitor numerous parametersi. The heart ratethe blood oxygen saturation and respiratory status, but also the body temperature and the sleep quality.

However, these functions are joined by further and interesting options. Through the ring, in fact, the woman will be able to monitor the menstrual cycle and the phases of ovulation, and even the mood trend.

It is a product, therefore, that it will offer to all women an effective way to monitor your health. The CEO of Movano Healt is enthusiastic about this idea, because until now no one had thought of a “gender” device like the smart ring.

The product, which it will most likely be available as early as this yearwill cost approx 300 dollars and already boasts several color variations. We just have to wait for its entry into the market and to take care of ourselves in an even smarter way.