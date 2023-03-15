FALCONARA- It’s raining, the water enters through the windows and cascades onto the floor: flooded the gymnasium of Liceo Cambi in Falconara Marittima. The heavy rain that fell yesterday afternoon did not spare one of the gymnasiums of the school building in via Santorre di Santarosa. A video posted in the Facebook group “Do you know the latest news in Falconara Marittima?” takes up the whole scene. Under the post many comment pointing the finger at the work of the municipal administration. The answer of mayor Stefania Signorini, as well as school director of the IIS Cambi Serrani, it was not long in coming. «I would like to point out that the Cambi Serrani building, in this case the gymnasium, is not owned by the Municipality, but by the Province – explains the mayor -. Interventions have recently been carried out by technicians appointed by the Province to verify the seismic vulnerability that could have created this situation. Obviously the Province will take care of it as in all other situations concerning the properties they own, in the specific case of high schools, which they own.

This morning the intervention of the technicians sent by the Province was immediate and tomorrow they will return again to check the roof. The water that entered the gym has lifted the flooring and for a few days, until it is fixed, the students will not be able to use it. The good news is that the critical issues encountered will soon be resolved as the Province has obtained an allocation of 800 thousand euros, Pnrr funds, for the complete renovation of the two Cambi gyms. Work could start within the summer. «Our school is the only Institute in the Province to have 3 gymnasiums (two at Liceo Cambi and one at ITE Serrani ed), a completely redeveloped five-a-side football pitch and a life path between the two schools – declares the head teacher Stefania Signorini-. We have sports facilities that no other school in the province has. Precisely for this reason we obtained the Sports High School, we were the first in the province, and from next year a new course will start at the Serrani: “Sport and Tourism. Event Manager and Organiser”».







