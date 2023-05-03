It’s so easy to keep the garden snail-free

Are your garden plants infested with slugs? It’s an uncomfortable thing, isn’t it? While there are various ways to control snails, we know that using toxic pesticides is bad for beneficial insects. Why not try one of the following natural alternatives to repel slugs without venom?

Drive away slugs without poison

Here we offer you the 10 most effective methods to combat slugs naturally. You need some home remedies that you probably have at home.

1. Grow snail-repellent plants

Which plants deter snails? Garlic, lawn chamomile, chives. These plants repel most slugs, and these can have a deterrent effect when planted next to each other or used to make an extract. Many gardeners swear by garlic as a natural pest repellant. Some say chives are effective when tying the leaves around endangered plants. Of course, you can also plant something that is more attractive to snails. Chamomile seedlings are considered irresistible. The snails pounce on them and you ambush them, put them in a jar and drive them away.

2. Combat slugs without poison: nematodes

Biological control of snails and slugs can be performed by nematodes. Note that biological control of snails in small gardens is effective when done carefully early in the season. Pour a solution of nematodes (microscopic worms). These enter the snail, infect and kill it: not a pleasant thought, but organic and effective.

3. Use coffee grounds against slugs

Snails really don’t like the smell of ground coffee. Coffee grounds scattered around the plants to be protected will deter slugs. You can use it alone or mixed with eggshells. Coffee grounds also decompose, making your plants happy.

4. Egg shells and clams work well

You can repel slugs without poison and it’s actually quite easy. Egg shells are effective for a time when applied in a barrier ring around valuable plants. If you live on the coast near a sandy beach with shells, you may have access to shells whose shells you can use as well. And if you’re using eggshells, you’ll need to eat a lot of eggs to keep an average property snail-free.

5. Drive away slugs without poison: beer trap

Snails love beer. Use a container such as B. a margarine pot or a large yoghurt pot, which is lowered into the ground so that the rim is at or just above ground level and which is filled with beer. This is how a snail trap is made. How does it work? The snails are attracted, fall in and drown. However, if you don’t want to kill the animals, use other methods that will only drive them away from your yard.

6. Copper tape is an easy remedy against the pests

Slugs cannot penetrate copper, so copper tape can be used as a barrier. You can put it in a ring around a single plant, but it’s best for protecting plants in pots. Make a ring around the pot, just below the rim. This will prevent the snail from getting to the plant in the pot. There are also mats impregnated with copper to place pots on.

7. Try pellets made from recycled wool scraps

Wool waste is a by-product of the wool-making process, and it’s turned into pellets that you can spread around the plants as a barrier. They swell to reveal small fibers that are attractive to snails. Over time, the pellets decompose and serve as food for the plants.

8. Use diatomaceous earth as a garden repellent

Diatomaceous earth is an interesting remedy that is popular in some parts of the world. Composed of finely ground fossil remains of prehistoric freshwater diatoms, it is used in various grades to control bed bugs and cockroaches, and also to kill indoor parasites. As this is an abrasive powder, avoid inhaling it. Diatomaceous earth must be replaced after rainfall.

9. Use rings of wheat bran/corn bran

Small piles or rings of wheat bran or corn bran are eaten by slugs, causing dehydration and death. This method is completely organic and when wild animals eat the carcasses, they receive additional food. This method has found wide acceptance. Disadvantage: In rainy weather, you have to refill regularly.

10. Use nature-friendly slug pellets

The organic slug pellets are based on iron phosphate and not metaldehyde. If you’re looking for a simple solution that’s easy to use, organic slug pellets are probably your best bet. The product is approved for use in organic horticulture and is endorsed by the soil associations. Use it sparingly: not like granular fertilizers. It is not completely non-toxic to other animals.