Roses are one of the most popular ornamental plants in the garden. Everyone loves roses, and every gardener tries to take care of them in the best way. Did you know that you can make rose fertilizer yourself? There are a number of home remedies that you can use and it involves materials that you probably have at home. Here are some simple and effective remedies you can try.

Make your own banana peel fertilizer for roses

With such a homemade fertilizer you can achieve more flowers, better growth and stronger root structure. Use ripe banana peels because they quickly release valuable minerals such as sulphur, calcium, potassium, magnesium and trace elements into the soil. And your plants benefit from all these substances. It’s so easy to make your own rose fertilizer: Chop up 4-6 banana peels with water to form a smooth paste and mix this into the growing medium.

Powdered or liquid milk can act as a fertilizer

As most gardeners know, milk prevents black spots on plants and improves soil health. Therefore milk powder is also suitable for rose plants. It is a rich source of calcium and promotes root and leaf growth. Milk also helps against fungal growth.

Here’s how to do it: dilute the milk with the same amount of water and apply it to the foliage of the plants with a sprayer. This is how you can protect your rose plants from black spot disease. If you want a quick calcium and mineral boost, carry the mixture around the base of the plant.

Use used tea bags or leaves

You can also make rose fertilizer yourself from used tea bags. So you can improve the soil conditions and strengthen the roots. Roses love the tannic acid and benefit from it. Since it is naturally present in tea leaves, you can fertilize your plants with used leaves or tea bags. Tea leaves have the property of making the soil permeable, thus creating a favorable environment for the growth of your beloved flowers. Simply rip open some used tea bags and sprinkle the contents around the plants.

Egg shells are a rich source of calcium

Of course, roses need calcium. You can help your plants get a calcium boost by using eggshells. In this way you can accelerate the growth of the plant and promote larger flowers.

How eggshells work? They strengthen the walls of plant cells and help them resist invading pathogens. Calcium promotes healthy foliage and also strengthens the root system. This allows the plants to absorb more nutrients from the soil. How can you make this rose fertilizer yourself? Simply crush up some eggshells and place them around the base of your rose plants. You can also incorporate them into the potting soil before planting.

Make your own rose fertilizer from cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps the plant fight disease. We explain how that happens. Both white vinegar and apple cider vinegar lower the pH of the soil, encouraging the growth of acid-loving plants like roses. But beware! Keep in mind that vinegar is non-nutrient and adding it in large amounts on a regular basis can have harmful effects on your plants. How to proceed: Add 1-2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to one liter of water and water your plants with it once every 2-3 months.

Use cooking water as fertilizer

Don’t throw away the cooking water! You can use it as rose fertilizer. The good effect is that cooking water contributes to the general growth and development of ornamental plants. All you need is to let the water cool down and after that you can give your garden plants a healthy drink. However, you should not add salt to the water because salt is harmful to plants.

Baking soda is a good home remedy

Baking soda has some good properties that are also useful for plants. It helps prevent downy mildew, black spot, and other fungal diseases on roses. You can easily make rose fertilizer yourself: Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda and a few drops of liquid dishwashing liquid in a liter of water. Mix the solution well and then spray it on the plant. How to keep infections at bay and get more buds!

Use bone meal as rose fertilizer

Bone meal also helps the plants to grow better and get more flowers. Therefore, you should not throw away the bones of chickens when cooking. They can be an excellent organic feed for the roses. Bone meal contains phosphorus, which causes the plants to bloom. All you need to do is grind the bones into a fine powder after cooking. Place a cup in the planting hole when planting and watch your plant thrive! Or you can work it into the potting soil of established plants and then water thoroughly. Bone meal can also be purchased from a garden store.

Coffee grounds is the classic of the genre

Many gardeners know the useful properties of coffee powder for the plants in the garden. It improves the soil condition and so the plant growth is accelerated. In moderate amounts, coffee grounds can be beneficial for rose bushes. Mix 3-4 teaspoons of coffee grounds into the growing medium. You can also mix 2 cups of coffee grounds in 8L of water and pour around the bottom.