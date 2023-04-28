Home » It’s spring, let’s cleanse the mind
It’s spring, let’s cleanse the mind

It's spring, let's cleanse the mind

Spring, the season of rebirth, is the best time to change habits and make a change in our lives. Research shows that associating the decisions of important changes to symbolic dates or periods, such as one’s birthday, the first day of the year or precisely the season of spring, increases the probability of success. This phenomenon, called fresh start effect (“fresh start effect”), was described by the American economist Katy Milkmanprofessor at the Wharton School of Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and president of the Society for Judgment and Decision Making, an interdisciplinary academic institution that studies human decision-making processes from an economic and psychological point of view.

