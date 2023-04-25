It’s that easy to bake your own bread!

Fluffy dough, brown crust and a wonderful aroma – for us personally there is hardly anything nicer than freshly baked bread! It doesn’t matter whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner or as a small snack in between – bread is always a good choice and tastes wonderful at any time of the day. But you don’t have to run to the bakery at 6 a.m. to enjoy freshly baked bread! Read on instead, because our recipe for Eat-You-Dumm bread has an absolute guarantee of success and tastes just as delicious! So let’s go – get to the ovens and let’s bake bread!

Recipe for eat-you-stupid bread

Now that we’ve shown you how to use up stale bread, it’s time for a quick cooking class! For a long time we thought that making bread yourself was too complicated. But after we discovered this Eat-You-Dumb Bread recipe, that’s no longer the case. The preparation is really child’s play and the delicacy really complements our eat-you-stupid recipes perfectly.

Ingredients

400 grams of wheat flour, type 550

200 grams of rye flour, type 1150

50 grams of wheat flour, type 1050

100 grams spelled flour, type 630

500 ml lukewarm water

1 packet of dry yeast or 1/2 cube of fresh yeast

1 tsp sugar

1-2 tsp salt

For baking:

Roman pot or a cast-iron pot with a lid

preparation