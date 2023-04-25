It’s that easy to bake your own bread!

Fluffy dough, brown crust and a wonderful aroma – for us personally there is hardly anything nicer than freshly baked bread! It doesn’t matter whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner or as a small snack in between – bread is always a good choice and tastes wonderful at any time of the day. But you don’t have to run to the bakery at 6 a.m. to enjoy freshly baked bread! Read on instead, because our recipe for Eat-You-Dumm bread has an absolute guarantee of success and tastes just as delicious! So let’s go – get to the ovens and let’s bake bread!
Recipe for eat-you-stupid bread
Now that we’ve shown you how to use up stale bread, it’s time for a quick cooking class! For a long time we thought that making bread yourself was too complicated. But after we discovered this Eat-You-Dumb Bread recipe, that’s no longer the case. The preparation is really child’s play and the delicacy really complements our eat-you-stupid recipes perfectly.
Ingredients
- 400 grams of wheat flour, type 550
- 200 grams of rye flour, type 1150
- 50 grams of wheat flour, type 1050
- 100 grams spelled flour, type 630
- 500 ml lukewarm water
- 1 packet of dry yeast or 1/2 cube of fresh yeast
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1-2 tsp salt
For baking:
- Roman pot or a cast-iron pot with a lid
preparation
- If you use fresh yeast, dissolve it in lukewarm water. For dry yeast, this step is skipped.
- Knead all the flours, sugar, salt and water in a food processor with the dough hook to form a smooth, sticky dough.
- Put the dough in a floured bowl and let it rise, covered, in a warm place for about 1 hour.
- Then fold the dough 10 times with your hands on a floured work surface, like this – take the edge of the dough in your hand and carefully fold it into the middle. Repeat around the bread until a loaf forms.
- Grease the Römertopf with a little oil and dust lightly with flour.
- Place the bread in the pot and place in the NOT preheated oven.
- Bake at 240 degrees for about 50 minutes, remove the lid and bake for another 10 minutes.
- Leave to cool for 1-2 hours and your simple eat-you-silly bread is ready.