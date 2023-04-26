It’s that easy to get the look

Girls, soon it will be sandal season again and we are already looking forward to showing off our chic summer shoes. But so that these really come into their own, well-groomed and nicely painted toenails are essential. Similar to French nails, the French pedicure is one of those timeless looks that you can always rely on. And no, you don’t need an appointment at the nail salon for that, because you can actually do a French pedicure yourself very easily. Do you want to know how? Then read on because we have the ultimate guide for you on how to achieve a French pedicure at home!

Do your own French pedicure: It’s that easy

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

With summer just around the corner, the most diverse pedicure trends for 2023 have already taken our social media by storm. Even the trendiest outfit can quickly be ruined by unkempt feet and so that this doesn’t happen to you, we will explain step-by-step how to do a French pedicure yourself.

Materials needed

Glass file or sand file

Nail clippers

Cuticle Remover Pen

Colorless base coat

Pink nail polish

white nail polish (alternatively, colored nail polish of your choice works for a more modern alternative)

Klarlack als Top-Coat

Half Round French Nails Templates (optional but recommended)

Do your own French pedicure

Photo: Deavita/ Marieta Goranova

To soften skin, first indulge in a foot bath with essential bath oils or olive oil and soak feet for 10-15 minutes.

Remove dry skin with a gentle scrub or exfoliating cream. If necessary, you can briefly rub off the skin on the ball of your foot and heel with a sand file.

Next, file the toenails into shape and gently push back the cuticles with the cuticle remover pen.

Paint all toenails with the base coat and let it dry completely. To do French pedicures yourself, you can also use a toe separator – this makes it much easier to apply.

If you use templates, stick them on in the middle. Then carefully apply the white nail polish in the middle and pull to the right and left to the outer tips.

Allow to dry completely and carefully remove the stencils.

Then apply a thin layer of pink nail polish and let it dry for at least 30 minutes.

Finally apply a layer of top coat for protection and let it dry again.

And voilà – it’s that easy to do a French pedicure yourself. It does take some time and patience, but it’s definitely worth the wait.

Upgrade the French pedicure

You already know how to do a French pedicure yourself. Okay, but you find the classic variant somehow boring? No problem, then you can upgrade the nail design as you wish. How about a few rhinestones for a touch of glamour? Or if you have a steady hand, you can draw fine patterns. For example, instead of classic white, you can use bright colors for your French pedicure. Whether neon pink, blue or green – the sky is the limit and with such a nail design you will immediately stand out from the crowd.