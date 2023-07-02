It’s that easy to prepare the fruity spread!

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, apples and co. – jam recipes make you happy and the delicious spreads should not be missing in any kitchen cupboard. Whether as an addition to cakes and baked goods, filling for quark balls or with fresh pancakes for breakfast – fruit spreads always taste good and can be used in a variety of ways. But if you are wondering how you could use cherries, then you should definitely read on! For the ultimate fruity indulgence, we’ll tell you our best cherry jam recipe, which we make every year. Let’s get started and bon appetit!

Cherry jam recipe

Our cherry jam recipe will smell like heaven in the kitchen and is a great way to use cherries! The fruity spread tastes divine and always makes breakfast with the family something very special.

Ingredients

1 kilogram of cherries 500 grams of preserving sugar 2:1 The juice and zest of 1 organic lemon 2 packs of vanilla sugar

preparation

Wash the cherries well, remove the stalks and stone them. Lightly puree the cherries either in a blender or with a hand blender. Put the pureed cherries in a large saucepan and mix well with the preserving sugar, vanilla sugar and lemon juice and zest. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat and cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour the still hot cherry jam into clean, sterilized jars. Screw glasses tightly, wrap in kitchen towels and let cool completely upside down. And that’s it – you’ll succeed in making the cherry jam recipe in no time!

Cherry jam from the Thermomix

As with most recipes, you can also make grandma’s cherry jam in the Thermomix and it takes less than 20 minutes to prepare. What’s not to love about it?

Ingredients

1.2 kilograms of cherries 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract 500 grams of preserving sugar 2:1

preparation

Wash and stone the cherries. Place cherries and preserving sugar in mixing bowl and blend 20 seconds/speed 9. Place vanilla extract in mixing bowl and cook 8 minutes/100 degrees/speed 2. Cook cherry jam for 6 minutes/100 degrees/speed 2. Pour the hot mixture into sterilized jars and seal tightly. And voilà – it’s that easy to prepare cherry jam in the Thermomix!

