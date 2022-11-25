L’Delta hepatitis (HDV) is considered the most serious form of hepatitis, affecting about 20-20 million people worldwide. A viral disease that attacks the liver and which affects 15,000 people in Italy but is still underestimated. For example, it is estimated that 10% of those suffering from Hepatitis B (Hbv) also have Delta, but less than one in two patients with Hbv are tested.

For this reason, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver (Aisf) presented today a document for improve diagnosis and patient management with HDV at the XXI Simit National Congress in Rome.

Delta hepatitis, how to prevent it

In the document there are some FrKey points for the prevention of this disease: recommended tests are identified, it is requested to analyze the disease through non-invasive methods and to establish treatment protocols for the sick. It is also requested that patients with Hepatitis Delta be followed by hepatology centres highly specialized, such as those identified to date for the treatment of hepatitis C, and in close contact with centres liver transplantation in case disease progression should lead to this strategy.

Delta hepatitis what is it

Hepatitis Delta not only it is the most severe form of viral hepatitis in existencewith the ability to cause cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma with much higher rates than other hepatitis, but above all it is a pathology against which therapeutic tools are limited.

A protocol and new drugs to combat it

“The idea behind this joint work is to build a point of reference that is continuously updated, through research innovations and with innovations in the available molecules” explains Alessio Aghemo, Aisf secretary. The secretary also adds that it should soon be introduced in Italy, reimbursed by Aifa, un new drug«boulevardswhich will make it possible to improve the survival and quality of life of patients with delta hepatitis, making it possible to treat patients who previously could not receive any therapy even without interferon».

