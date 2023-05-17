“It’s the perfect storm. I’ve never seen anything like it in 35 years”

Rome, May 16, 2023 – One look at computer screens, another at the window like mere mortals. Understanding what is happening in the Po valley sky in this crazy May under Cyclone Minerva is a complex challenge even for meteorologists. Luke Lombroso59 years old – and 30 of experience at the Geophysical Observatory of the University of Modena and Reggio, as well as historical signature of the Italian forecasts for the international MeteoRed network – can hardly believe his eyes.

Why?

“This situation in May is unprecedented in my 35 years of forecasting.”

The AM Weather Service calls Minerva an “explosive depression.” What does that mean?

“That’s the scientific definition for signaling a lot of energy at play. A lot.”

You try to explain what’s going on. And why.

“There is warm air, definitely above average, in Eastern Europe, in the Balkans, in Turkey, in North Africa. There is cold air in Western Europe. The pressure variation exceeds 24 millibars in 24 hours. How much what’s happening is nothing more than the elimination of the temperature difference between the two zones”.

It pours in half of Italy and as soon as there is a moment’s respite, immediately after it starts again.

“In the most exposed areas, such as Emilia Romagna and the Marches, the fall of 200 liters of water every square meter confirms the danger of overflowing and flooding. There will be 48 hours of relative respite. Then from Friday it will start to rain again. Where the soils are already saturated this means new risks”.

Such a May…

“What is surprising is the type of rainfall: in autumn, like in October and November. Even if, by far, May has always been an unstable month. The peaks of 35 degrees twelve months ago, certainly less unpleasant, in fact represent a very more significant than the standard values”.

Will these accelerations, in one direction or another, be ever more frequent?

“We are entering a paradigm of extreme climatic phenomena. It will be hotter and it will rain less, but be careful: when it rains, the rainfall will be much more intense. Just like in these days”.

How to defend yourself?

“Everyone, without distinction, will have to follow the weather reports carefully. We need a new culture. Warning notices are often derided. Instead, they must be taken very seriously by all citizens”.

Italy – just 302 thousand square kilometers – is a small particle of the land register. How can it protect itself from global dynamics that blatantly overwhelm it?

“Managing the inevitable and avoiding the unmanageable”.

The inevitable?

“It is managed by improving the culture of the climate and the self-behavior of citizens”.

The unmanageable?

“It is avoided, at the state level, by competing with the other EU countries to work for the reduction of greenhouse gases. It is the only way to go. Whether we like it or not”.