It’s the perfect time to top up on vitamin D – don’t deprive your body especially in summer | You risk endangering your health

With the arrival of summer, more and more people spend their time outdoors, benefiting from the clean air and the bright sun and unknowingly filling up on vitamin D.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in the body as, in addition to promoting the absorption of calcium and phosphorus for bone health, it supports the immune system, mental well-being and has positive effects on various systems bodily.

This particular parameter is very often ignored or underestimated, and yet Vitamin D is involved in numerous biological functions in the body and plays an important role in the prevention of certain diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, autoimmune diseases and some forms of cancer.

Vitamin D deficiency can have adverse health effectsleading to reduced bone density, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, also its deficiency has been associated by studies with an increased risk of respiratory infections, depression, fatigue, weak muscles and compromised immune system.

Fortunately, there are several ways to supplement vitamin D, many of which are super cheap and easy to findallowing everyone to increase their vitamin doses quickly.

How to supplement vitamin D this summer

The first method and perhaps the most important one is sun exposureIndeed, when the skin is exposed to sunlight, the body synthesizes vitamin D, however it is important to balance sun exposure to avoid skin damage. Experts advise to pass approx 10-15 minutes exposed to the sun every daywith bare arms and legs. This should be sufficient for adequate vitamin D production.

The diet may be another source of vitamin D, in fact some foods are naturally rich in this vitamina, such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, herring), egg yolks, liver and fortified foods such as milk, cereals and fruit juices.

Finally, the vitamin D supplements can be used to ensure adequate intake of this vitamin, but it is advisable before starting a supplementation consult a doctor or dietician to determine the appropriate doses for your needs. Supplements come in different forms, such as capsules, tablets, or drops, and can be used by both people with vitamin D deficiency and those who need an extra boost, such as pregnant women, the elderly, or people with specific medical conditions. .

