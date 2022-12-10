Not only Covid-19, but above all the flu which, in autumn/winter 2022, seems to be advancing so quickly that, for some, it would seem to be a cause for greater concern. “Today, seasonal flu worries me much more than Covid-19,” explains the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa. «We risk being overwhelmed during the Christmas holidays and for this reason we should immediately strengthen the beds destined for the flu. The risk is to isolate people who are positive for a swab for the search for Sars-Cov2 who are, however, very well and have no room in the ward for others who are actually sick ”, reasons the infectious disease specialist.

However, the hospitals should have organized earlier, because it was conceivable that the flu viruses would have been ‘bad’ this year, after two and a half years of calm due to masks and distancing. «The risk is a tsunami, especially for the elderly. Remember what happened 13 years ago with swine, but in that case the H1N1 virus had affected the boys, because the older ones had an immune memory against the similar Spanish flu virus», adds Bassetti. For Covid, however, today, according to the infectious disease specialist, it is the “immunosuppressed without a fourth dose and the very old”. “But we are talking about a few thousand people against millions – he says -. Will we be ready from December 23rd to January 9th to give beds to those who will have problems with the flu? This is effectively a pandemic. Are we ready with a pandemic plan for the Christmas holidays?» asks Bassetti. Because getting ‘hit’ by a known virus, after having tamed the Coronavirus beast, would be a great joke.



