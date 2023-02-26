“There is respect and friendship” says Stefano Bonaccini. But now it’s time for the primaries and only one will prevail in the challenge for the secretariat of the Democratic Party: either he or Elly Schlein. And therefore, the governor of Emilia Romagna recalls that, if it were for the party members, he would have already won: “Four candidates had never been there – he underlines – despite this, in the vote in the clubs I exceeded 50% with almost twenty points behind”. Schlein aims for a “high participation” in the gazebos. “I think this beautiful mobilization will turn into word of mouth” she says, convinced that the bigger the numbers, the more she will be favored. “There is a strong desire for change, on the left – you add – a left that can only be ecologist and feminist”. While Bonaccini “is the old model – Schlein sinks – a Pd already seen”. It’s not easy to get overwhelmed with numbers. From the first time to the gazebos, in 2007, to the last time, in 2019, the decline has been constant: the turnout has gone from 3.5 million to 1.6 million. This time the hope is to reach at least one million.

The challenge between two similar proposals in many respects is based above all on the ability to guarantee change, starting with the ruling class. Bonaccini promises it, Schlein promises it. And every opportunity is good to accuse the other party of not being able to ensure it. The latest case has Vincenzo De Luca, a supporter of Bonaccini, as the protagonist: the president of Campania would like to have the opportunity to run for a third term. And Bonaccini does not close: “The issue is linked to laws that may exist. And if there are, in a democracy, then it can be done, then it is the citizens who decide whether one can continue to be president”. Schlein attacks: “I wonder if this is Bonaccini’s idea of ​​renewal, because we have very different ideas. New management team and then De Luca? Good”. Bonaccini replies, even if he seems to be talking about something else: “I would like to remind you that the opponent is the right, not someone within the Democratic Party. Which, unfortunately, I note, has occurred in past years. And here too we need a change of step”.

Campania is also observed special for cases of inflated membership cards. Sandro Ruotolo, who is Schlein’s spokesman in the region, warns: “Let’s make an appeal to the electorates and voters: be our antennas, especially in the province of Salerno, that is the province of De Luca. We need the spotlight to be turned on in all the polling stations”. While Bonaccini does not believe that the voters of other political forces can go and vote in the primaries to pollute the result: “I really hope not. We must experience it as a great democratic party and I hope that everything proceeds regularly, without external influences”. The endorsements have followed one another in the last few hours. The candidate excluded from the primaries, Paola De Micheli, votes for Bonaccini. While the other excluded, Gianni Cuperlo, does not Pier Luigi Bersani took sides in support of Schlein and, on Twitter, made a double revelation: because the fact that he will vote represents an adhesion to the path of convergence on the Democratic Party fed by his party, Article One. The two forces are destined to return together, but the former minister and former dem secretary has always followed this process without going too far. Bonaccini and Schlein are preparing for the day of truth. The polling stations will remain open from 8 to 20. There are 5,500 throughout Italy, especially in the Pd offices, but not only: also theatres, schools, Arci clubs… Bonaccini will wait for the vote in one of his committees in Casalecchio di Reno, 10 kilometers away. i from Bologna. Schlein will be in Rome, in a theatre, the Spazio Diamante. While the official results of the count will be released at the Nazarene.

