Health

by admin
Cooler Master Customized Keyboard Cable

▲ Cooler Master Coiled Keyboard Cable

Cooler Master has launched its own customized keyboard aviation plug-in cable, which is specially designed for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. It adopts nylon double-sleeve braided sleeve technology to provide a more flexible and durable keyboard cable. The 150cm total length of the cable has The 10cm coil spring part can not only bring a simple and beautiful table layout, but also can extend the connection line according to the application of the user. This time, it provides 6 different color versions to meet the needs of different users.

The packaging bag of Cooler Master’s own customized keyboard aerial cable is a translucent aluminum foil zipper bag, which is easier for users to remove the packaging bag and take out the aerial cable, and it can be recycled.

The Cooler Master customized keyboard plug-in cable is divided into two parts, which are the coil spring part (telephone cable) and the straight part. The length of the coil spring part is 10cm, and the total length is 150cm.

The two sets of parts are connected by a 5-pin aviation plug and locked by a nut, which can keep both sides firmly connected.

Cooler Master’s customized keyboard plug-in cable is a USB-A to USB-C cable that supports USB 2.0 connection. The USB connectors on both sides are gold-plated connectors, which can improve the stability of the connector and signal stability. In addition, it is also compatible with most customized self-organized mechanical keyboards or some OEM mechanical keyboards.

Cooler Master’s customized keyboard plug-in cable uses PVC sleeve to wrap the core, and uses two PET materials such as polyester braided fiber and nylon braided fishnet to wrap the PVC sleeve wire. The double-sleeve braided sleeve technology can make the connection cable change It is more flexible and durable, and can also be composed of special color matching.

A total of 6 different color versions are available this time, including Black Black, White White, Blue-Purple Blue-Purple, Purple Purple, Cyan Cyan, Magenta Magenta and more.

Compared to other colors with black or white fishnets, the blue-purple Blue-Purple color version features blue fishnets with pink-purple polyester fibers for a more unique color mix.

Airline display

Cooler Master Coiled Keyboard Cable

Price: TBD

Enquiry: Ramboxs (2386-0928)

Flat comments:

Cooler Master has launched a new customized keyboard aviation plug-in cable, which uses very similar materials and processes with other keyboard brands. The usage is basically the same. The difference may be different in color matching and number. The biggest selling point is that Cooler Master uses cheaper The price is to enhance competitiveness and bring one more choice to the market.

Text: Richard Chow/Review Center

