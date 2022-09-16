THE WORDS OF ORDER

– Graduality and awareness are the key words that must guide us in regaining confidence with our favorite fitness. If during the holidays we indulged in the sweetness of doing nothing, also thanks to the high temperatures of this torrid summer, we remember that our muscles must resume moving gradually. Experience teaches us: a marathon in the gym or a trek on the pedals or in the weight room will leave us sore for two days. Better to start with a few light sessions for the first week, gradually increasing the workload in the following weeks: in this way we will have better results and we will get the best out of our workout. Awareness is the second mantra that must accompany us in the recovery: if on vacation it gave us great pleasure to wallow in the water and hang around on meadows and paths, we must now return to the concentration and motivation that make a workout effective. So let’s focus on our movements and recover the body awareness that our breath and muscle masses must transmit to us at work.

ALONE OR IN COMPANY? –

Training in a group, perhaps teaming up with a friend or partner, can be useful to keep motivation high and to have fun, but work must always be personal and “solitary” in listening to your body at work and without being distracted from what others do. Even the fact of “teaming up” to maintain motivation has a downside: if someone in the group tends to give up, it will be even more difficult to hold on: we will tend to attribute our less consistency to the renunciation of others.

NO TO COMPARISONS –

Let us not be intimidated by finding ourselves in a room full of toned and sculpted bodies, and of classmates capable of performing exercises with ease that seem to us to be on the verge of impossible: we inform the instructor of our condition as beginners or of any possible problem. physical that we can have. When we can’t take it anymore, let’s stop for a moment before collapsing: remember that our commitment should reach our 110%, no more and no less: with constant work we will discover that our performance will gradually improve. Instead, let’s stop immediately and inform the instructor if during an exercise we feel pain: in this case we will probably be corrected a position or proposed an alternative exercise.

RESULTS NEED PATIENCE –

Before we see real improvements in our performance it will probably take about a month, if we train consistently during this time. So let’s not be discouraged, but hold on: the body needs time to learn and our mind must acquire the necessary awareness to realize that in the meantime “something has changed”.

THE MOST SUITABLE DISCIPLINE FOR EACH ONE

– If it is true that we can choose any discipline because the really important thing is to move, it is also true that not all fitness is the same and that we can achieve better results with different workouts depending on the goal we want to achieve. For example, if our goal is to obtain a sculpted and toned physique, HIIT workouts and functional workouts are the most suitable; if we have to keep weight under control and burn calories, running and high intensity aerobic workouts are our best allies; if we want to fight postural vices and a sedentary lifestyle, pilates is the discipline for us, together with yoga, which also has the advantage of fighting stress. In any case, remember that the truly perfect discipline for us is the one we like best because practicing it with the assiduity that comes from fun we will train constantly and without excuses.