It’s time to live – Vodcasts

An information campaign designed for women living with advanced stage breast cancer and for those around them. It’s called It’s time to live and it tells, starting from the stories of some patients, the importance of finding balance after diagnosis, during therapy, in everyday life.





The 4-episode series – which aims to act as a sounding board and give a voice to all women living with advanced breast cancer – will be available on the OnePodcast app and all major audio and video platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google and YouTube.

Episode 1 – Stella’s story. The importance of relationships





“I had so much anger inside and I didn’t understand why others didn’t realize it.” When she received the diagnosis, Stella was dazed and had a lot of difficulty reconciling the disease with work, to which she dedicated a large part of her life. She hasn’t asked for help for a long time and now that she’s learned how to do it she wants to tell other women not to make the same mistake as hers. With her Icro Meattini, oncologist at the University of Florence, who tells how complex it is for a doctor to establish a valuable relationship with patients. But also how fundamental and rewarding it is.