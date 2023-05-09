IUVO Therapeutics announces partnership with Canadian Pure Sunfarms and launches medical cannabis in Germany

Düsseldorf – Match made in heaven: IUVO Therapeutics announces its partnership with Pure Sunfarms, one of Canada’s most successful cannabis producers. Together they will give German patients access to the popular Canadian cannabis strain for the first time.

With the launch of the top seller “Pink Kush” in Germany, the startup is entering a cannabis market in Germany that, despite enormous growth, is still characterized by polarization and stigmatization. This is how IUVO describe the terrain on which they are now expanding their presence in partnership with Pure Sunfarms. It is important to them to create more transparency and increase the level of knowledge, especially in the current polarizing legalization debate.

IUVO Therapeutics demonstrates supreme dedication through quality products, expertise, and openness and respect for culture. While the cannabis debate is often reduced to the psychoactive ingredient THC, IUVO pays attention to the region’s climate, cultivation expertise and the aroma of the flowers, among other things.

“That’s why we chose Pure Sunfarms for a strong partner who reflects our own values ​​with his passion for craftsmanship and dedication to culture. With Pink Kush, we are importing Pure Sunfarms’ top-selling strain, which gets its unique terpene profile from natural sunlight.” says Jonathan Lubosch-Haenisch, CEO of IUVO.

Currently mainly characterized by private payers, the price-performance ratio is decisive in the German medical cannabis market. Pure Sunfarms has managed like no other company to offer high quality flowers at attractive prices. The newly initiated partnership between the companies creates an obvious added value through the now possible supply of patients and thus has a positive influence on the entire medical cannabis market in Germany. Customers and consumers benefit from a high-quality product of impeccable quality, which is now also available in Germany.

www.iuvo-therapeutics.com

www.puresunfarms.com