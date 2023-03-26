Goodbye little big Ivano. Accidental actor at 40 years old, Ivan Marescotti from Bagnacavallo (Ravenna), municipal surveyor first, supreme and absolute cinematographic character actor for Benigni, Zalone and Muccino later. A great comedic talent, a brilliant political flogger, an honest man who never got lost in the showbiz charms that wanted him on every set. Marescotti died at the age of 77 after a long illness. Many artistic satisfactions for the Ravenna native who then chose to live in the center of Bologna. The artistic direction of the Conselice theater for almost a decade, a show (La Fondazione) based on the Romagna poet Raffaello Baldini, and then the films. Many, many, almost impossible to list. Starting from Sandro Baldoni’s Strange stories, Soldini’s L’aria serena dell’Ovest, and then the sensational exploits in Johnny Stecchino and Benigni’s monster in the 1990s; international mega-productions such as Ridley Scott’s Hannibal and Clive Owen’s King Arthur; finally, in the 2000s, the apex from the shoulder in Cado dalle nubi and Che bella giorno by the duo Nunziante/Checco Zalone. He leaves behind his wife, a former student, married in his second marriage last year, Erika Leonelli, and his daughter Iliade with his first wife Ifigenia Kanarà.

Marescotti, as a municipal employee and actor. “To do my job you need “Oc, stomich and bus de cul”. “Oc” because you have to be at the right moment at the right point, “stomich” because to go on you have to swallow toads, “bus di cul” because without this the other two…” Here it is Ivano’s bus di cul. When in the summer of 1980 he doesn’t go on vacation and replaces an actor friend in a children’s theater show at the Montagnola in Bologna. The kids have a blast and Marescottii at almost 40 chooses to be an actor. Via the fixed employment for the uncertainties of the stage. This is stomich, in short. Because it takes courage to jump into the void. He liked to say, Ivano, that while the others became Craxians and Berlusconians, he gave himself up to the theatre. An impervious road that undertaken, tons of diction that dissolves the roughness of the Romagna dialect reading novels in an institute for the blind, and then the calls that arrive and answer the name of Leo De Berardinis, Marco Martinelli, Giorgio Albertazzi. There is the extra that escapes in Fellini’s Ginger and Fred, and to live we need something more lasting. Another bus de cul, or perhaps Ivano would have said he had an eye on him, is when Silvio Soldini notices him at the theater. The Milanese director in full mournful and gray mood, wants Marescotti as co-protagonist (he’s a chemist) of the film more Antonionian than him. It’s 1991. The former municipal employee has become a serious film actor. Time to play the editor-in-chief of the largest Italian newspaper who rejects the piece of the journalist (Corso Salani) who investigates the Ustica massacre and it’s time for Johnny Stecchino. Indeed of Roberto Benigni who as soon as he sees him wonders: but Ivano where have you been up to now? Marescotti becomes sidekick, Benigni’s antagonist in the role of the surly doctor Randazzo in one of the Italian blockbusters of all time. The Tuscan comedian wants him back in Il Mostro, three years later, where he plays Pascucci and a looser and more sborone duet with the catatonic Loris (Benigni) even ending up as a passive mime under the erotic action of the Tuscanaccio’s elastic body.

Also in 1994 he was the absolute protagonist, even if divided by three in the three episodes of Strane storie by Sandro Baldoni. Memorable is the grotesque part of the guy who hasn’t paid his air bill and who, overwhelmed by a cough, tries to go and pay off his arrears at the post office while he loses more and more breath with every meter. Also in the nineties he worked with Pupi Avati, he was Stefano Accorsi’s father in Jack Frusciante, he left the Negroni group, he began working in Carlo Mazzacurati’s films and then in the early 2000s he ended up on Hollywood production sets such as The Talented Mr. Ripley, Hannibal but above all he is the bishop Germanius in the adventurous historical epic of King Arthur by Antoine Fuqua. “I made two sensational bluffs, since I didn’t know English”, Marescotti explained to us in an interview. “With Fuqua, once I’ve gotten by with my broken English, I sign the contract and the production tells me “of course, it’s a film about horsemen so it’s understood that she knows how to ride”. I, who at best have seen horses in western films, replied: “of course”. Between 2009 and 2011 he then consecrated her as a brilliant character actor alongside Checco Zalone is in I fall from the clouds that in Che beautiful day where he plays Colonel Mazzini and goes crazy in front of the Zalonian cyclone. Between 2017 and 2018 a pearl and a stratospheric success: he is the precious co-star of Lovers by Matteo Vicino and in the part that Muccino wanted for Johnny Dorelli he masterfully supports his “wife” Stefania Sandrelli as clan leader of the large family protagonist of A casa tutti bene.

Theater and politics. Marescotti has always humbly cultivated a sincere and deep love for the Romagna dialect and has dedicated himself to the works of Raffaello Baldini, bringing them to the stage several times, including the most organic and formal apex is The foundation, an ERT production that runs the Italian stages. His attachment to the theater led him to become artistic director of the theater of Conselice (Ravenna) for almost ten years and recently founder of an Academy that takes his name and which will now have to honor his career and teachings. A proud anti-fascist, in 2014 Marescotti ran for the European elections on the Tsipras List and ended up at the center of a Rai boycott to be recorded in the annals. “Rai has committed an unprecedented act of slovenlinessi”, explained Marescotti al Fattoquotidiano.it, “They looked for me at 9 on Easter morning and then throughout the day and also on Easter Monday. They pressured me, through my agency, to sign the authorization to cut myself from the fiction A good season. Obviously I said no, over and over again, and the producers and Rai acted without my consent in any case”. Marescotti has also starred in dozens of successful TV series on Rai1, including Raccontami, I liceali, L’Oriana, Don Matteo.