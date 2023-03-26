Is dead Ivan Marescotti, the actor and director was 77 years old. In his long and busy career she had worked with Checco Zalone, Roberto Benigni, Marco Risi, Daniele Luchetti, Carlo Mazzacurati, Ridley Scott, Anthony Minghella e Gabriel Muccino. He had been hospitalized for a few days in the civil hospital of Ravenna due to the worsening of his physical conditions linked to a serious illness.

A long career with dozens of awards including six nominations for the Silver Ribbon, which he won in 2004 for his performance in the short film Life insurance Of Thomas Cariboni e Augustus Modigliani. Among the latest movies Bar Giuseppe Of Julius Base among the first to remember him: “What a pain: Ivano left too soon. He will be missed a lot”. A year ago he retired from the scene to devote himself “to the Tam school (Teatro Accademia Marescotti) with 15-20 students every year to whom I teach acting” as he explained on social media.

Born in 1946, born in Bagnacavallo, in Lower Romagna, Marescotti he was the star of about seventy films with distant characters: from Dr. Randazzo in Johnny Toothpick to the Northern League of I fall from the clouds Of Checco Zalonepassing for Alex’s dad in Jack Frusciante left the group and then Peter, the elderly parent of Everyone at home is finethe movie of Gabriel Muccino of 2018. His passion for acting discovered late after working for ten years as a clerk in a municipal planning office, enrollment at the Dams of Bologna, his debut in the theater career after his dismissal and farewell to a permanent job . A leap into the void which however earned him a career alongside directors who know how to exploit his talent: Mario Martone, Carlo Cecchi, Giampiero Solari and the big one George Albertazzi they bring it on stage.

At the end of the 1980s he made his film debut with The Belt next to Eleanor Brigliadori e Anna Bonhelpdebut followed by two films by Silvio Soldini, The serene air of the West (1990) e A soul divided in two (1993). Although she has worked mainly for cinema-remember with Marco Tullio Giordana per Pasolini, an Italian crime (1995), alongside Nanni Moretti it is The bag holder (1991), con Carlo Mazzacuratiwho wants him in many films from Vesna goes fast (1996), a The language of the saint (2000) a The right distance (2007) – there are also forays into tv, from The octopus a Don Matteo passing through The young Mussolini and the tv movie on Pantani in which he is the coach Beltrame.

At the Venice Film Festival, 2020 (ansa)

Deeply tied to his Romagna, he who was born in Bagnocavallo, Marescotti starting in the nineties he began an in-depth work of recovery of the Romagna language, returning to the theater with the texts of Raphael Baldinito then reread and rewrite Dante in his own way (Dante: a patacainspired by Divine Comedy) and Ariosto (Horse batha contamination between the low Romagna and thefurious orlando). Marescotti leaves his wife Erikawhom he had married a year ago, and daughter Iliadwho is now 20, born from her previous marriage.