“I’ve always given too much in a relationship”

Between Antonella Fiordelisi e Edoardo Donnamaria it seems to be over, and this time for real. It is the influencer who triggers the doubt. The relationship between the two seemed to be booming until rumors emerged about an alleged crisis. Get to know each other at GfVip, they fell in love despite the obvious character differences. They made millions of fans and viewers dream, but something seems to have gone wrong.

This would be confirmed by Antonella Fiordelisi herself who has published a story on Instagram in the last few hours that leaves no room for other interpretations on the separation with Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out what she said.

“Don’t always ask me the same questions,” said Antonella Fiordelisi on Instagram. Indeed, in her Ig stories, the ex gieffina published a message asking for respect from the fans for this critical moment which would represent the end of her relationship with Edoardo Donnamaria.

“I don’t let anyone put me second so respect the moment. I have always given too much in a relationship and demand the same respect from the other side. Everything that happened did not depend on me », concludes the influencer, suggesting that his story is winding down and that the separation is imminent. He, however, has not yet confirmed or denied.

