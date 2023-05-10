IWG wants to measure its MEDZENTRUM medical centers against ESG criteria / New ICG study …

MED CENTER Network GmbH

With the SI Scoring Model 2.0, the new study by the Institute for Corporate Governance in the German Real Estate Industry (ICG) provides criteria for measuring the social impact of real estate and districts. In addition to residential and office properties, healthcare properties came into focus as a separate asset class for the first time.

IWG is “Gold Partner” of the ICG study

Experts from the IWG Group in Giessen, who have been developing and managing medical and health centers for more than 20 years, have been actively involved in this study. As a sponsor in the “Gold Partner” category, the IWG supports the scientific study. dr Uwe Natter, CEO of IWG Holding AG, explains his commitment to the ICG’s Social Impact Investing Initiative 2.0: “As the developer of the MEDZENTRUM medical and health centers, we anchor social sustainability and social responsibility in our business model. That’s why we’re involved with the ICG , in order to jointly develop realistic criteria and advance the idea of ​​social impact investments.”

“Social Impact Award” for MEDZENTRUM

Since the founding of the first MEDZENTRUM in 2001, the IWG Group has been pursuing the “social impact” of its real estate development. Each medical center is planned on site based on specific needs and developed in close cooperation with the municipality and the resident doctors. With the “MEDZENTRUM Kirtorfer Höfe” project, IWG was nominated for the “Real Estate Social Impact Investing Award” in 2022 and was among the three best projects.

“It feels good to stabilize outpatient medical care in underserved areas and make it future-proof. Through our sustainable work, we promote the social and economic infrastructure of entire regions. Thanks to the new ICG study, we can now make this elementary responsibility measurable and prove it “, says Dr. Adder further.

We want to make the “S” measurable

In the future, IWG intends to align its business model and projects even more specifically with ESG criteria. Because the SII sector will continue to grow rapidly and will become increasingly important in the qualification of future investment decisions by investors. It is therefore essential to develop and establish overarching criteria for the “S” in ESG.

“In the SIII 2.0 of the ICG, we also see a good opportunity to network and to get to know other players with similar interests and goals and to cooperate with each other. The industry must speak with one voice here in order to have an impact.”

Making the “S” measurable – that is the common goal of the IWG and ICG.

About MEDICENTRE

MEDZENTRUM medical and health centers help to ensure outpatient medical care – currently at around 20 locations throughout Germany. These healthcare properties are being realized by MEDZENTRUM Germany, a company network managed by IWG Holding AG based in Giessen. The companies of the IWG Group develop, plan, build, look after, manage and market the real estate. MEDZENTRUM Germany has been creating space for medicine with a future for more than 20 years.

