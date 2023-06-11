Jahreskongress 2023 der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Studie …

EAACI

A landmark study was presented on June 10th at the Hybrid Congress in Hamburg, organized by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI). The study, conducted by researchers from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, has revealed promising results for a new class of immunotherapies in the fight against aggressive skin cancer. The study examines the effectiveness of a novel antibody in targeting melanoma and shows its ability to activate the immune response and inhibit melanoma growth in mice.

Malignant melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, poses major challenges for many patients because survival rates within five years of diagnosis are low. Although significant advances have been made in the development of immunotherapies that use the body’s own defenses to fight cancer, a significant number of patients do not respond to existing treatments. The newly discovered antibody has the potential to help patients with melanoma who are unresponsive to current therapies.

Unlike many existing immunotherapies, which belong to the IgG antibody type, researchers at King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ have developed an IgE antibody that uses the patient’s own immune system to attack the cancer in a unique way. The team developed a specific IgE antibody for a marker called chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan 4 (CSPG4), which is found on the surface of human melanoma cells in up to 70% of cases. While current immunotherapies broadly activate the immune system, this novel antibody was designed to specifically target the immune responses against melanoma cells.

Researchers demonstrated that CSPG4-IgE can bind to and activate immune cells in the blood of melanoma patients, effectively killing human melanoma cancer cells. In mice implanted with human immune cells, including cells from melanoma patients, treatment with CSPG4 IgE slowed cancer growth. In addition, an allergy test performed on patients’ blood showed that CSPG4 IgE does not activate basophils, a type of white blood cell, indicating the potential safety of the therapy.

dr Heather Bax, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, St John’s Institute of Dermatology, King’s College London, said: “We have shown that an immune response can be elicited by IgE immunotherapy for melanoma and that this is beneficial for both human melanoma and the immune response of melanoma patients. Our results replicate previous observations for MOv18 IgE, the first anticancer IgE to target ovarian cancer, and support the development of IgE therapies for other solid tumors.”

Professor Sophia Karagiannis, of St John’s Institute of Dermatology, King’s College London, said: “Four out of ten people with advanced melanoma do not respond to available treatments. Our results demonstrate that the human immune system responds differently in the presence of IgE antibody-based drugs and suggest that the use of IgE could result in an effective anti-melanoma response. This opens up the possibility that this new class of drugs will benefit different patient groups and open up a new field in the fight against cancer.”

Professor James Spicer, of King’s College London and an adviser to Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have just completed the first-ever study testing an IgE therapy for cancer (MOv18 IgE) and are excited of the prospect of a whole new class of antibody drugs in oncology. The collaboration between the research groups at King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ is close and becoming increasingly productive.”

The first IgE antibody (MOv18 IgE) developed at King’s College London has been tested in the treatment of ovarian cancer; the results are expected to be published in the course of 2023. Epsilogs Ltd. owns rights to both CSPG4 IgE and MOv18 IgE. Epsilogen was spun off from King’s College London in 2017 and has received venture capital funding from multiple investors.

