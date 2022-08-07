Listen to the audio version of the article

I The starry sky is always a breathtaking spectacle and if we manage to move away from the lights of the city, perhaps for a holiday at high altitude or areas that are not too populated, we are amazed by the quantity of bright dots of various colors that cover the sky. It is even more incredible to think about what that black cloth hides after seeing the new photos sent by the James Webb Space Telescope, outclassing the already amazing Hubble Space Telescope as soon as it entered service.

But can we look into space and see that myriad of galaxies that seem to populate every arc-second frame of the sky? Unfortunately not. Even using huge telescopes, we will not be able to distinguish the tiny distant galaxies framed by space, but we can refer to the larger ones, nebulae and star clusters that are comfortably within reach of small amateur telescopes.

If we can’t take anything bulky on vacation, the best choice to keep an eye on the sky is to use binoculars. The normal 8×50 (where 8 is the number of magnifications and 50 is the diameter in millimeters of the front lenses) allow us to scrutinize the Milky Way and be amazed by the thousands of stars that make it up: a carpet of luminous dots that appear to the naked eye. a streaked cloud that crosses the sky from north to south. If we have some money to spend, we can focus on electronically stabilized binoculars. In fact, holding an instrument in your hand is tiring and even the slightest movement transforms the stars from dots into dashes, preventing us from seeing those bright bows that would be the largest nebulae and galaxies. A tripod can help, but a Canon 12x36IS or a Fujinon TS 16×28 make a difference by completely eliminating the tremor. Costs range from a few tens of euros for the classic 8×50 up to 1,500 euros for the most performing binoculars, going from 5-600 euros for the already stabilized entry level range.

If you want a “real” telescope, but not too expensive, the choice should instead fall on the “dobsons”, instruments with an essential structure and completely manual that offer mirrors of usually “generous” dimensions. A dobson Bresser with a 15 cm diameter mirror costs 350 euros and allows you to reach even 200 magnifications to distinguish globular clusters or planetary nebulae in detail. Although equipped with everything you need to get started, it is also good to plan the purchase of a pair of eyepieces, to make the most of it right away and replace those, questionable, supplied as standard. Those who are hungry for light and want to see much more, with a Dobsonian can easily go up to 40cm mirrors, while maintaining a structure that is still quite easy to transport (dark skies are needed for such large telescopes). Unfortunately, the cost jumps to over 2000 euros, almost double the 30cm version.

The most demanding amateurs usually go beyond the manual management of the telescope and focus on computerized mounts that also allow you to take pictures and find objects “automatically. These mounts can carry telescopes of many different types and one of the most popular to start is the Celestron CGEM 800, a compact telescope with a 20cm mirror on a computerized mount. The price is high, we are around 3,500 euros, but it is a very versatile configuration that allows you to observe (and photograph) with great satisfaction both the planets (where a lot of magnification is needed) and galaxies, small nebulae and globular clusters.