Jamie Lee Curtis and More ‘Haunted Mansion’ Celebrities Visit Disney Park!

We are so excited for Disney’s newest Haunted Mansion film coming out soon!

©Disney

A new trailer was released for the film back in May, and a new sneak peek was just released recently as well. To promote the new film, some of the stars surprised guests in Disneyland!

Jamie Lee Curtiswho plays Madame Leota in the new adaptation, revealed on her Instagram today that she, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson were in Disneyland doing some promo!

Not only did they do their interviews in the parks, but they also chatted with the guests below.

©Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram

You can bet we’ll be in theaters to see this film on its opening weekend, so stay tuned to AllEars!

Check out the important update that was released about this new film back in April!

Are you excited for this new film? Tell us in the comments!

