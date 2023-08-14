Jan comes to cook | >

Broadcast: Knowledge & Advice | 08/12/2023 | 14:00 clock

29 Min

| Available until 08/12/2025

Jan-Philipp Baumgart has decided to cook a 4-course meal for his friends. The only problem: He can’t cook at all. So he seeks help from a fisherwoman, a hunter, a caterer and a baker. Now he has to cook by himself.

Recipe: Smoked fish salad on a baguette Recipe: Beetroot praline with spinach pesto and salad Recipe: Venison medallions on a bed of vegetables Recipe: Bread pudding with raspberry sauce

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

