Home Health Jannik Sinner analyzed his shots: the numbers are incredible
Health

Jannik Sinner analyzed his shots: the numbers are incredible

by admin
Jannik Sinner analyzed his shots: the numbers are incredible

It is without a doubt one of the best career starts to the season for Jannik Sinner who in the first two 1000 of the season obtained the qualification in the semifinals twice in a row. In general, the South Tyrolean tennis player recorded 19 victories and only 4 defeats during the season.

In a ranking drawn up by Tennis Insights it was underlined how Sinner is not only limiting himself to winning but also doing it with a rather high quality. In the events so far of the 2023 ATP Tour, the quality of Sinner’s shots ranked second for the forehand, backhand and service return.

Shot Quality is calculated by analyzing many aspects such as speed, spin, depth, width and impact of each shot on the opponent. In the forehand quality ranking Sinner is in second place at an altitude of 8.6 behind only Djokovic who leads this special ranking at 9.14.

Rublev closes the podium at 8.57.
If instead we analyze the backhand shots, the South Tyrolean is still second at an altitude of 8.04 but this time Borna Coric is ahead of him at 8.3 while chasing the South Tyrolean Alcaraz at 8.
Finally, on the quality of the response to services, Sinner is always second at 7.47, better than him only Medvedev 7.92.

Schwartzman closes this special ranking on the lowest step at 7.42.

Sinner and that feeling with Miami

Jannik Sinner has a great feeling with Miami. In 2021 he reached the final (so far the only career in a 1000) when he was then defeated by Hurkacz.

See also  Health: Molise, 11 doctors for Radiodiagnostics out of 18 requested - Health

Last season, however, he had to surrender in the quarterfinals due to blisters on his feet. “When I got to the final here, it felt like it was something completely new,” Sinner told the media last Tuesday. “Now I feel like I approach every match in the best possible way.

I go on the field with a game plan and I try to stick to it. In the past, however, I just went to hit without thinking much about it. Now it’s a little easier to do it. But I’ll definitely try to go as far as possible and then we’ll see.”

You may also like

Health for all: not only the motto of...

War Ukraine Russia, Kiev: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia,...

Donate blood without discrimination – medicine and health,...

free practice 2 live

“Social media isn’t the only risk factor”

High level of support for organ donation in...

Blucerchiati say goodbye to the Viareggio Cup

Important step forward for endometrial cancers that are...

Because (also) “space doctors” are needed to improve...

Be careful when cooking chicken: this bad habit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy