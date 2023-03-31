It is without a doubt one of the best career starts to the season for Jannik Sinner who in the first two 1000 of the season obtained the qualification in the semifinals twice in a row. In general, the South Tyrolean tennis player recorded 19 victories and only 4 defeats during the season.

In a ranking drawn up by Tennis Insights it was underlined how Sinner is not only limiting himself to winning but also doing it with a rather high quality. In the events so far of the 2023 ATP Tour, the quality of Sinner’s shots ranked second for the forehand, backhand and service return.

Shot Quality is calculated by analyzing many aspects such as speed, spin, depth, width and impact of each shot on the opponent. In the forehand quality ranking Sinner is in second place at an altitude of 8.6 behind only Djokovic who leads this special ranking at 9.14.

Rublev closes the podium at 8.57.

If instead we analyze the backhand shots, the South Tyrolean is still second at an altitude of 8.04 but this time Borna Coric is ahead of him at 8.3 while chasing the South Tyrolean Alcaraz at 8.

Finally, on the quality of the response to services, Sinner is always second at 7.47, better than him only Medvedev 7.92.

Schwartzman closes this special ranking on the lowest step at 7.42.

Sinner and that feeling with Miami

Jannik Sinner has a great feeling with Miami. In 2021 he reached the final (so far the only career in a 1000) when he was then defeated by Hurkacz.

Last season, however, he had to surrender in the quarterfinals due to blisters on his feet. “When I got to the final here, it felt like it was something completely new,” Sinner told the media last Tuesday. “Now I feel like I approach every match in the best possible way.

I go on the field with a game plan and I try to stick to it. In the past, however, I just went to hit without thinking much about it. Now it’s a little easier to do it. But I’ll definitely try to go as far as possible and then we’ll see.”