Jannik Sinner! In Montpellier, after a seven-month fast (the last success on the major circuit was dated 31 July 2022, in Umago against Alcaraz), the South Tyrolean raises his his 7th career cup (out of 8 finals): Maxime Cressy, American No. 51 in the I’m back, finally,! In Montpellier, after a seven-month fast (the last success on the major circuit was dated 31 July 2022, in Umago against Alcaraz), the South Tyrolean raises his: Maxime Cressy, American No. 51 in the world , surrenders in the last act in the south of France with the score of 7-6(3) 6-3 in an hour and a half. This is the fourth title on indoor fast for Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil after Antwerp and the double in Sofia. Jannik packs 250 essential points for the goal of “returning to the top 10”: from Monday he will be No. 14 in the ATP ranking! And the head is already in Rotterdam, 500 full of stars starting from tomorrow.

Sinner ends a perfect week that began with the walkover with Fucsovics and continued with victories in the derby with his friend Sonego and the Frenchman Fils. In the final, a tiebreak dominated in the first set (7-3, thanks to a change of approach in response, much more aggressive than the start) and a surgical break in the second (the first suffered by the giant Maxime Cressy, expert in the art of Serve&Volley, throughout the tournament) give Sexten’s talent his first success in 2023. Jannik joins Matteo Berrettini in third place (ex aequo) among the most successful Italians in history in the Open Era with seven titles: ahead only Fabio Fognini (9) and Monsieur Adriano Panatta (10). Not bad for a guy whose ID reads “born August 16, 2001.”

Tennis 360, Ep. 7: Jannik Sinner, between growth, regrets, future

