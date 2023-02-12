Sinner ends a perfect week that began with the walkover with Fucsovics and continued with victories in the derby with his friend Sonego and the Frenchman Fils. In the final, a tiebreak dominated in the first set (7-3, thanks to a change of approach in response, much more aggressive than the start) and a surgical break in the second (the first suffered by the giant Maxime Cressy, expert in the art of Serve&Volley, throughout the tournament) give Sexten’s talent his first success in 2023. Jannik joins Matteo Berrettini in third place (ex aequo) among the most successful Italians in history in the Open Era with seven titles: ahead only Fabio Fognini (9) and Monsieur Adriano Panatta (10). Not bad for a guy whose ID reads “born August 16, 2001.”
Tennis 360, Ep. 7: Jannik Sinner, between growth, regrets, future