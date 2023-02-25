This was announced by the Japanese meteorological agency, according to which the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 22.27 local time, was located at a depth of 60 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was recorded today in Japan off the northern island of Hokkaido. This was announced by the Japanese meteorological agency, according to which the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 22.27 local time, was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.

ird2023dxzsko Hokkaido, Japan Region mb 5.9 2023/02/25 13:27:39 – Event has not yet been reviewed by a seismologist. For subsequent updates and details, please see pic.twitter.com/GT1PH2zICm — New Caledonia Seismic Observatory – RT quake alert (@NCseismicobserv) February 25, 2023

No tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake registered in the open sea, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro e Nemuro. Major Japanese media reported no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of about 43 kilometers, the USGS reported. Speaking to public broadcaster NHK, an expert warned residents to be vigilant against earthquakes for about a week.