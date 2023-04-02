Home Health Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died
Health

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died

by admin

Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. His agency made it known, a few days after his disappearance on Tuesday. Born in Nakano in 1952, and considered one of the first experimenters between oriental ethnic music and the electronic sounds of the West, Sakamoto had received numerous awards in his career including the Oscar winner in 1987 for the soundtrack of the film The Last Emperordirected by the Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci.

THE SHELTERING SKY (Tea in the desert)

THE LAST EMPEROR

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Diablo 4 Beta Open Registration Website Now Available- ezone.hk - Game Anime - E-Sports

You may also like

Ukrainian war, ISW: “Possible reshuffle of Moscow’s military...

I BRING – Greetings – News – THE...

British scientists are growing genetically modified wheat to...

‘Sniffing sweat calms anxiety’: new study and expert...

pay attention to these 15 ingredients present in...

Pope John Paul II, the monument in his...

Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II...

Is lemon water really good for health? Here...

Corona measures: many lateral thinkers are sure they...

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. Warm up: Marco...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy