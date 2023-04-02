Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. His agency made it known, a few days after his disappearance on Tuesday. Born in Nakano in 1952, and considered one of the first experimenters between oriental ethnic music and the electronic sounds of the West, Sakamoto had received numerous awards in his career including the Oscar winner in 1987 for the soundtrack of the film The Last Emperordirected by the Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci.

THE SHELTERING SKY (Tea in the desert)

THE LAST EMPEROR

