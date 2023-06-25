Jaw lock: here’s what it depends on

Jaw lock may be temporary or require direct intervention in the emergency room.

Anyone who, at least once, has had to deal with a similar unexpected event can agree with us: jaw lock is quite annoying.

Whether it is temporary or, even worse, requiring the intervention of a doctor, it refers to an unpleasant event, which can occur from both sides or only in one direction and appear with pain and inflammation or as the simple inability to open the mouth.

The matter concerns areas such as nerves, muscles and parts that allow movement so you need to understand what happened and how to prevent it.

Jaw lock: what to do

Jaw lock can appear with localized pain, headache and earaches. In addition to difficulty opening and closing the mouth, the blockage can relate to swallowing or the inability to speak. Dry mouth and inflammation of the mouth can take over, up to chronic conditions that lead to early tooth loss, bruxism, muscle contracture.

The jaw can lock as a result of wound of muscle, nerve, bone, tendon or internal ligament. This can occur due to genetic abnormalities, deficits caused by teeth or components that affect the nerves, but it can also be subsequent to damage during an intervention surgery or extraction. Jaw disorders typically present as jerks when opening and closing and can also occur in non-extreme conditions, for example when wisdom teeth are placed. But then they disappear, but if they get worse or involve other parts such as bones and muscles, the situation is more difficult to manage.

The jaw block can also depend on a trauma facial the one localized infections. For example, an abscess can cause a blockage, which is rarely permanent. Tetanus is also one of the reasons that causes muscle spasms but it is a rare occurrence.

To cure jaw lock it is advisable to go to the emergency room. In repeated cases, it is necessary to seek the help of specialists such as otolaryngologists and dentists, who can opt for a jaw specialist and possibly suggest surgery. In the first place, injections are usually made to relax the muscle, for example botox and anti-inflammatories. We proceed with physical and verbal therapy and if there is anything causing the blockage it is surgically removed. In most cases it is a condition that can be resolved without particular subsequent deficits.

Only rarely does this pathology become breaking latest news and then more difficult to treatHowever, in that case it is always essential to contact a specialized centre.

