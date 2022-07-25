JBL Reflect Aero

Do you sometimes feel that today is not the day to exercise? It’s grey outside, and rain could ruin your perfect earphones. So why take the risk? Without headphones, you might be forced to greet your neighbors unless you manage to sneak past them quietly. JBL has a solution to these problems, and it’s called the Reflect Aero headset.

First impressions are mixed. The kit includes the earphones, a plastic carrying case for charging and shipping, the world‘s shortest charging cable, and three different sets of silicone tips and POWERFINS enhancements to help keep these earphones in place. From now on, I will simply refer to these POWERFINS as ear clips.

All gear feels like a premium product, and the suitcase is in a comfortable light. The pack doesn’t have any caps and ear clips, but you can always put them back in the original cardboard packaging, although that doesn’t feel like a long-term solution. Some sort of extra carrying case would be a nice addition.

As I said, the suitcase is light and snaps on the lid with a firm feel. The earphones also snap into place under the instructions of the magnets, but they don’t always snap into place. So far I’ve always been forced to adjust those headphones or the lids wouldn’t close properly.

Getting started with headphones is easy, but actually using them requires you to download JBL’s own software. Before that, you couldn’t hear the peeps, even if the connection to the smartphone was otherwise established. For example, the software includes an equalizer, and the opportunity to adjust the headset’s tactile switches to your liking. For me, the equalizer is the most important thing, with it I can adjust the audio properties to my liking. There are some basic settings like jazz and club music, but no basic rock for some reason. Fortunately, I don’t think this is a problem.

The basic setting of the headset’s tactile switches is designed to change songs on the right headset and adjust noise cancellation on the left. You can also use them for volume control, or to turn something off entirely. I used the phone settings because the volume can be easily controlled with a smartphone.

The sound of the headphones is beneficial for what they are meant to be, which is to use them when you are actively moving. I use them while cycling or running, and while doing so, I like to listen to rock or heavy metal with extra bass. I wouldn’t choose these headphones for a quiet and relaxing situation. If you plan to listen to classical music while relaxing, you should choose a different pair of headphones.

Active Noise Cancellation ensures that the outside world doesn’t bother you too much while exercising. While especially in cities, it’s good to have situational awareness of what’s going on around you. To that end, the earphones include something called Ambient Intelligence, which is like noise enhancement. With it, you’ll hear a car approaching early, but with a downside. When cycling in windy weather, the noise becomes unbearable. I wouldn’t use it on a bus because that way all the wrong noise would be enhanced. The idea of ​​a smart environment is great, but it also undermines the most important thing, which is listening to music.

Comfort while exercising is generally positive. By choosing the right ear clasp, the earphones can stay in place. Also, the mic works great while exercising, and noise is only an issue when cycling in windy weather.

I tried to keep the headphones on all day, but in the end, I just couldn’t. After four hours, I had to give my ears a break. I have to say, this is the first pair of headphones I’ve managed to get right into my ears, so even four hours is a huge win for me personally. I still prefer regular headphones, and if I need to use them for a long time, I have large cups on my ears.

Since these are headphones for active people, JBL promises IP68-rated protection against dust and moisture. They seem to be well protected, but I’m afraid to go swimming with them. According to the manual, the headset should survive below 50cm water depth. However, I didn’t want to risk losing the headset on the bottom of the lake, so I didn’t try it.

JBL Reflect Aero is good for what’s already been done. They are headphones for active people. They snap into place easily and don’t come off very often. The battery lasts around 8 hours, and with a 15-minute charge, you can get a few extra hours of listening time. However, these are not meant to be used for a long time at a time as I had to give my ears a break after a few hours.