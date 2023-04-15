Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized, “serious” situation – breaking latest news

The former president and co-founder of the Front national, Jean Marie Le Pen, 94 years old, was hospitalized after a heart attack. According to what the newspaper learned The Parisian from sources close to the family, it is a “serious alert”.

“He was hospitalized in a public hospital in the Paris region – explained his adviser Lorrain de Saint Affrique – and is conscious. The family is worried but serene.

The state of Jean-Marie Le Pen, which is defined as “serious” by doctorsprompted his wife Jany and other family members to go to his bedside.

Le Pen had been last hospitalized in February 2022 after a minor stroke, but had recently had no health problems.

Five-time presidential candidateout of politics after the end of his European mandate in 2019, Jean-Marie Le Pen continued to comment regularly on current French politics despite being now out of the party, which with his daughter Marine at the top decreed his expulsion in 2015 .