Jeff Grubb knows the date of the Sony event

Michael Galluzzi | 8/05/2023, ore 19:37

GAME INFORMATION

If Andy Robinson says yes to the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, well-known journalist and insider Jeff Grubb goes further by stating that know the date of the next, highly anticipated event of Sony with many World Premieres of games destined to land exclusively on PlayStation 5 (but not only).

The editor of VentureBeat takes the opportunity offered by the publication of the already announced lineup of upcoming gaming events to add what, in his opinion, will be the new PlayStation Showcase organized by Sony.

Well, according to Grubb the noisy digital show of the Japanese tech giant should be held “in the week of May 25”and therefore in the included time window between Monday 22 and Sunday 28 May: if confirmed, the event would therefore be placed close to the departure of the Summer Game Fest organized by Geoff Keighley to ‘make up’ for E3.

While waiting to find out what’s cooking around Sony (and any partners who will present their World Premieres during the PlayStation Showcase), we remind you that among the most important events of the next edition of the Summer Game Fest there will be the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct, scheduled for the late afternoon and evening of Sunday 11 June.